Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Are you a new Free Fire player? If yes, then we have curated tips on how you can refine your gaming skills and play like a pro. If you ever play Battle Royale games, they provide a diverse set of modes in which players need to play and act accordingly. However, some tips last in every gaming situation, which would help you succeed. Therefore, know how to play Free Fire Max like a pro and swiftly win the match. Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Pro tips to win the watch

Maintain high-ground positions: To spot enemies easily, make to keep your hideout on higher grounds. This will give you a greater view of emeny movements and you can easily eliminate them if you are usingsnipper rifle with a high-zooming scope.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Switch location: Make sure to make frequent movements and keep changing your hideout to avoid getting spotted by enemies. Make sure to always head towards the play area and maintain a safer hiding position.

Use Gloo Wall smartly: Free Fire provides players with the ability to protect themselves with Gloo Wall. Therefore, effectively use a gloo wall when enemies are surrounded or when they are closing to eliminate you.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!