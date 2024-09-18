 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Know what are redeem codes and how you can grab exclusive rewards for free.  

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 08:04 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Battle Royale games have been a craze among the mobile gaming community. With its thrilling gaming setup, intense gameplay, and events makes the games even more exciting. However, what's more exciting is winning free exclusive rewards as new events occur in the game. Garena Free Fire MAX provides players a chance to win amazing in-game prizes but there is a catch. Know more about Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: What are redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX enables gamers to use redemption codes and grab free and exclusive in-game rewards. These codes consist of 12-digit combinations of numbers and alphabets, each consisting of one special price. However, the catch is that only the first 500 players would be available for these rewards and the codes last for only 24 hours. Therefore, players have to be quick once the redeem codes are out and grab them as soon as possible. Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today and the steps to redeem the codes. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF22TYUIOP09

FF33ZXCVBN34

FF44ASDFGHJ5

FF55QWERTY56

FF66LKJHGF78

FF77MNBVCX99

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using  Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 08:04 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for september 11: know how to get cuboot moon red dead redemption 2 player discovers hidden arthur susan scene after 1,400 hours of gameplay ps5 pro's high price threatens gta 6 success: why rockstar games should avoid black myth: wukong’s mistakes garena free fire max redeem codes for september 16: tips to play like a pro red dead redemption 2: how rdr3 can elevate early 20th century tech in side quests gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps 4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: royal kludge, razer and more flappy bird coming to android and ios in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on mobile garena free fire max redeem codes for september 13: know how to get free rewards
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets