Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: The Masterplan Ring Event is announced, know about the exclusive rewards such as Mechanic Masterplan Bundle, Lightning Facepaint, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most-played mobile games in India. Such Battle Royale games including BGMI allow players to become adventurous, learn about gaming skills, and experience the real-time war experience. Apart from exciting gameplay, Garena also announced timely events for players to win exclusive in-game rewards. Now, the game has recently announced a Masterplan Ring Event with some exciting rewards, know more about the event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: About Masterplan Ring Event
The Masterplan Ring Event was rolled out in the game on September 18 and it will last for the next two weeks. Reportedly, the event includes some exciting and exclusive rewards for players such as Mechanic Masterplan Bundle, Lightning Facepaint, Name Change Card, VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate, Skyboard- Mass Transit, and much more.
To get hold of the rewards, players will have to spin during which they will have to spend 20 diamonds. However, if you are looking for free gaming rewards then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20:
QW12-FG34-HJ56
PL09-OK87-UJ65
YH67-GT54-FR43
GH56-TY78-UI90
CD43-VF56-BG76
NM89-OK65-IJU7
GY12-3F45-6G7H
JKI8-7V65-4E32
RT56-7U8I-9O0P
ES21-WQ32-AZ45
JK78-LP90-MN87
CV56-BN09-MK87
XZ32-ZA56-ER45
HG65-FD34-QW28
LP90-OP09-IK87
ZA23-4XCD-5V6B
BN78-M96H-54T3
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
