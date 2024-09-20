Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most-played mobile games in India. Such Battle Royale games including BGMI allow players to become adventurous, learn about gaming skills, and experience the real-time war experience. Apart from exciting gameplay, Garena also announced timely events for players to win exclusive in-game rewards. Now, the game has recently announced a Masterplan Ring Event with some exciting rewards, know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: About Masterplan Ring Event

The Masterplan Ring Event was rolled out in the game on September 18 and it will last for the next two weeks. Reportedly, the event includes some exciting and exclusive rewards for players such as Mechanic Masterplan Bundle, Lightning Facepaint, Name Change Card, VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate, Skyboard- Mass Transit, and much more.

To get hold of the rewards, players will have to spin during which they will have to spend 20 diamonds. However, if you are looking for free gaming rewards then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20:

QW12-FG34-HJ56

PL09-OK87-UJ65

YH67-GT54-FR43

GH56-TY78-UI90

CD43-VF56-BG76

NM89-OK65-IJU7

GY12-3F45-6G7H

JKI8-7V65-4E32

RT56-7U8I-9O0P

ES21-WQ32-AZ45

JK78-LP90-MN87

CV56-BN09-MK87

XZ32-ZA56-ER45

HG65-FD34-QW28

LP90-OP09-IK87

ZA23-4XCD-5V6B

BN78-M96H-54T3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

