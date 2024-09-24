Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: The festive season is just around the corner which means Battle Royale games including Free Fire Max are expected to get new events. These new festive events enable players to get exclusive in-game rewards such as outfits, bundles, crates, and more. The most awaited event of the year is the Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event which provides exciting in-game rewards at a discounted price. Know more about upcoming festive events and what's waiting for players.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: About Diwali Special Discount Event

The Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event is also known as the Diwali Flash Sale during which several exclusive items are available at a discounted price on the game. The event is expected to commence in October, however, the official roll-out date is yet to be revealed. During the event, the items are refreshed every 24 hours, so players get new in-game products at a discounted price every day till the event ends. Also, several other festive events have been lined up for the month of October.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24:

JG6F-4L9O-8P2H

KM5N-6QY8-KOP9

3C4D-5G5J-9K5L

QWRF-YHNM-KLO9

6Z7X-9S8Y-VBX4

R4T5-YH5Z-A8X4

8F9G-H9JK-5VF6

9J8K-0OL7-6GF5

6GH7-8J9K-4G5F

6F7G-8H9J-5FD3

9V8B-C7F6-GTD5

YH67-89OL-G12D

1A2S-3D4F-5G6H

5T6Y-7U8I-9O0P

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

