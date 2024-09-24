Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Diwali Special Discount Event to commence from October, check out its expected rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: The festive season is just around the corner which means Battle Royale games including Free Fire Max are expected to get new events. These new festive events enable players to get exclusive in-game rewards such as outfits, bundles, crates, and more. The most awaited event of the year is the Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event which provides exciting in-game rewards at a discounted price. Know more about upcoming festive events and what's waiting for players.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: About Diwali Special Discount Event
The Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event is also known as the Diwali Flash Sale during which several exclusive items are available at a discounted price on the game. The event is expected to commence in October, however, the official roll-out date is yet to be revealed. During the event, the items are refreshed every 24 hours, so players get new in-game products at a discounted price every day till the event ends. Also, several other festive events have been lined up for the month of October.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24:
JG6F-4L9O-8P2H
KM5N-6QY8-KOP9
3C4D-5G5J-9K5L
QWRF-YHNM-KLO9
6Z7X-9S8Y-VBX4
R4T5-YH5Z-A8X4
8F9G-H9JK-5VF6
9J8K-0OL7-6GF5
6GH7-8J9K-4G5F
6F7G-8H9J-5FD3
9V8B-C7F6-GTD5
YH67-89OL-G12D
1A2S-3D4F-5G6H
5T6Y-7U8I-9O0P
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727144978293