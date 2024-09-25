 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25:Know what are Free Fire Max redeem codes and how to get free rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 08:04 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25 and win exciting in-game rewards. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: If you are new to the mobile gaming and Battle Royale industry, then Garena Free Fire MAX is the second game after the original Garena Free Fire was banned in India. Just after the ban, the Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity due to its improved graphics and gameplay. Now, another thing which makes the game special is its timely updates and new events, where players can exclusive in-game rewards. However, there is a secret way where players can get their hands on the new exclusive rewards for free.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: What are redeem codes?

While the Free Fire Max is not a secret as it's one of the special features of the game, however, these redeem codes are quite tough to try on the luck. Well, the redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes and each code consists of exciting rewards such as diamonds, skin, weapons, bundles, outfits, and other exciting gifts. However, only the first 500 users players who redeem the code will be entitled to the free rewards, therefore, players have to quickly act if they want the rewards. Additionally, the codes only last for 24 hours. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25:

FFB2-GH3K-JL56

FFK7-XC8P-0N3M

FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T

FF5B-6YUH-BVF3

FF7T-RD2S-QA9F

FF8H-G3JK-5L0P

FFR3-GT5Y-JH76

FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE

FF9C-X7S2-W1ER

FF5T-GB9V-4C3X

FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 08:04 IST
Trending: gta 6 set for fall 2025 launch; leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments red dead redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max redeem codes for september 24: know about diwali special discount event red dead redemption 2: fan crafts stunning 3d wall map of iconic town valentine garena free fire max redeem codes for september 23: grab free in-game rewards garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps gta 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in gta san andreas 20 years ago- details red dead redemption pc port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry valve collaborates with rockstar games to address gta online battleye issue on steam deck
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets