Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: If you are new to the mobile gaming and Battle Royale industry, then Garena Free Fire MAX is the second game after the original Garena Free Fire was banned in India. Just after the ban, the Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity due to its improved graphics and gameplay. Now, another thing which makes the game special is its timely updates and new events, where players can exclusive in-game rewards. However, there is a secret way where players can get their hands on the new exclusive rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: What are redeem codes?

While the Free Fire Max is not a secret as it's one of the special features of the game, however, these redeem codes are quite tough to try on the luck. Well, the redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes and each code consists of exciting rewards such as diamonds, skin, weapons, bundles, outfits, and other exciting gifts. However, only the first 500 users players who redeem the code will be entitled to the free rewards, therefore, players have to quickly act if they want the rewards. Additionally, the codes only last for 24 hours. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25:

FFB2-GH3K-JL56

FFK7-XC8P-0N3M

FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T

FF5B-6YUH-BVF3

FF7T-RD2S-QA9F

FF8H-G3JK-5L0P

FFR3-GT5Y-JH76

FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE

FF9C-X7S2-W1ER

FF5T-GB9V-4C3X

FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

