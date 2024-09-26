Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Know all about the new Violet Ring event and how you can grab free rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Are you a long-time Free Fire player? If yes, then you must also be playing the Garena Free Fire MAX due to India ban. Over the past few months, the game has been refined and is bringing new and attractive features for players. Now, another attractive part about the game is the events which bring exciting in-game rewards for players. Garena has recently rolled out the Violet Ring event which is grabbing much attention in the mobile gaming industry. Know what's it about and what rewards players win.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: About Violet Ring event
Garena rolled out the new Violet Ring event on September 25 and it will stay live on the game for the next 14 days. During the event, players can get their hands on exclusive rewards such as the Violet Vortex Bundle, G18 – Sharp Aim, and Scythe – Violet Discharge. However, to get this reward, players will spin and wait for their luck to get the desired rewards. Note that each spin would cost players 20 diamonds, whereas, 11 spins would cost 200 diamonds. However, if you want free rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26:
FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T
FF5B-6YUH-BVF3
FF7T-RD2S-QA9F
FF8H-G3JK-5L0P
FFR3-GT5Y-JH76
FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE
FF9C-X7S2-W1ER
FF5T-GB9V-4C3X
FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT
FF3G-4HJU-87TG
FF2V-C3DE-NRF5
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727317557412