Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Are you a long-time Free Fire player? If yes, then you must also be playing the Garena Free Fire MAX due to India ban. Over the past few months, the game has been refined and is bringing new and attractive features for players. Now, another attractive part about the game is the events which bring exciting in-game rewards for players. Garena has recently rolled out the Violet Ring event which is grabbing much attention in the mobile gaming industry. Know what's it about and what rewards players win.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: About Violet Ring event

Garena rolled out the new Violet Ring event on September 25 and it will stay live on the game for the next 14 days. During the event, players can get their hands on exclusive rewards such as the Violet Vortex Bundle, G18 – Sharp Aim, and Scythe – Violet Discharge. However, to get this reward, players will spin and wait for their luck to get the desired rewards. Note that each spin would cost players 20 diamonds, whereas, 11 spins would cost 200 diamonds. However, if you want free rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26:

FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T

FF5B-6YUH-BVF3

FF7T-RD2S-QA9F

FF8H-G3JK-5L0P

FFR3-GT5Y-JH76

FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE

FF9C-X7S2-W1ER

FF5T-GB9V-4C3X

FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT

FF3G-4HJU-87TG

FF2V-C3DE-NRF5

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

