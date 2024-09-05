Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Check out the new OB46 update features and when it's rolling out to players.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: The Battle Royale games such as Garena Free Fire MAX get new updates every few intervals to enhance the gaming experience of the player. Therefore, players eagerly wait for the Free Fire OB46 update to experience the new features such as the customisation of characters, new challenges, and more. If you have been waiting for the Free Fire OB46 update, then check when it's rolling to the users and what are the new features.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: About Free Fire OB46 update
The Free Fire OB46 update is rolling out to Garena Free Fire MAX players, giving players several new exciting features. Now, you must be thinking about what new will come, then based on reports a new female character named LILA has joined the game and will be known for its Gloo technology. Additionally, a special ability called Gloo Strike will also come to the game allowing players to reduce the enemy's speed by 10% by hitting them with vehicles for shooting rifles.
Garena Free Fire MAX also offers players a chance to redeem free rewards by redeeming codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5 and the steps to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5:
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
X99TK56XDJ4X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF7MUY4ME6SC
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
