Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Garena Free Fire has been gaining much popularity among mobile gamers after the OB46 update. The update brings new rewards, challenges, and a new character named Lila to the game which comes with special abilities like other characters. If you are someone who wants to gain knowledge about every character and their abilities then you must explore every one of them to find your best-suited character. However, know more about Lila and her special abilities before getting any surprises in the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Who is Lila and what are her special abilities?

Lila is the newly introduced Garena Free Fire MAX character. Lila comes with a special ability called Gloo Strike and possesses the ability to slow down or reduce the movements of the opponent members to eliminate them on the battlefield quickly. The game said, “A cool, spry girl from the city of La Luna with excellent parkour skills and a playful nature. She likes to work with Mr. Waggor, outsmarting their foes together with clever pranks and innovative Gloo inventions.”

Additionally, if you also want to gain new OB46 update rewards such as New M590 Shotgun then know how you can get free rewards by redeeming the Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Check the codes for today.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

