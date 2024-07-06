Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips: Mobile games have been popularised for decades. From playing the Snakes game to now playing graphic-intensive games such as BGMI, Free Fire Max, and more. While there are plenty of mobile games to explore, Battle Royale games are currently gaining much more popularity. If you are someone who just playing the Garena Free Fire Max, then check out these 5 gaming tips to become a pro player early on in the game and dominate the battlefield.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Garena Free Fire Max pro player tips

Choice of character: Free Fire Max allows users to select different characters containing different skills. Therefore, players can explore several characters available in the game and they can select anyone whose skills can come as an advantage.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Maintain calmness and stay hidden: Battle Royale games are all about maintaining patience and making the right move at the right time. Therefore, play the game calmly and analyse each situation carefully to avoid getting eliminated. Another important factor which every player should focus on is smartly finding a hideout to defend themselves from damage. Make sure to stay behind cover and maintain a stealth mode when surrounded by enemies.

Also read: GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

Avoid landing on high risk locations: If you have just started the game, then avoid going to high risk areas where you can encounter several enemies. These locations are full of risks and they may get players eliminated instantly. However, if you have developed great aiming skills along with quick reflux then you can explore these locations as well.

Choice of weapon: The next thing a player should consider is the choice of weapon which will give them a boost to fight and eliminate the enemies. Most importantly, make sure to carry an assault rifle to generate higher damage.

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

Practice: Lastly, if you want to become a pro player, then you must keep your practice going to enhance your skills in aiming, studying the gaming zone, taking quick actions, and more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!