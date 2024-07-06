 Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Started playing Garena Free Fire Max? Here are 5 easy tips to help you become a pro player and master the art to survive longer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2024, 08:00 IST
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield
Check out the Garena Free Fire Max tips to become a pro player. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Max tips: Mobile games have been popularised for decades. From playing the Snakes game to now playing graphic-intensive games such as BGMI, Free Fire Max, and more. While there are plenty of mobile games to explore, Battle Royale games are currently gaining much more popularity. If you are someone who just playing the Garena Free Fire Max, then check out these 5 gaming tips to become a pro player early on in the game and dominate the battlefield. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
28% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,999₹159,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Garena Free Fire Max pro player tips

Choice of character: Free Fire Max allows users to select different characters containing different skills. Therefore, players can explore several characters available in the game and they can select anyone whose skills can come as an advantage. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Maintain calmness and stay hidden: Battle Royale games are all about maintaining patience and making the right move at the right time. Therefore, play the game calmly and analyse each situation carefully to avoid getting eliminated. Another important factor which every player should focus on is smartly finding a hideout to defend themselves from damage. Make sure to stay behind cover and maintain a stealth mode when surrounded by enemies. 

Also read: GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

Avoid landing on high risk locations: If you have just started the game, then avoid going to high risk areas where you can encounter several enemies. These locations are full of risks and they may get players eliminated instantly. However, if you have developed great aiming skills along with quick reflux then you can explore these locations as well. 

Choice of weapon: The next thing a player should consider is the choice of weapon which will give them a boost to fight and eliminate the enemies. Most importantly, make sure to carry an assault rifle to generate higher damage.

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

Practice: Lastly, if you want to become a pro player, then you must keep your practice going to enhance your skills in aiming, studying the gaming zone, taking quick actions, and more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 08:00 IST
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6 may include gyms for fitness: here’s how it could change your gameplay experience how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match gta 6 won’t launch on pc due to these 4 reasons: pc launch details, platforms, and more hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe red dead redemption is now free for ps5, xbox: all details how to get free fire free diamonds! no payment required gta 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: what we know so far garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield
Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe
GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets