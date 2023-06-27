Home Gaming News Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

Garena Free Fire to launch its latest version OB41 Update

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 19:34 IST
Garena Free Fire to release its latest version, the OB41 Update (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire players are enthused a lot these days as the game is set to release its latest version, the OB41 Update, in the coming weeks. In preparation for the official launch, Garena will be launching the Advance Server, a dedicated testing platform where a select group of users can review and provide feedback on unreleased content. As with previous updates, Garena aims to fine-tune the new features and enhancements through the Advance Server before introducing them to the wider Free Fire community.

The Garena Free Fire OB41 Advance Server is an exciting platform that allows selected gamers to experience upcoming updates before they are officially released. With the developers aiming to provide a fresh gameplay experience every two months, the Advance Server plays a crucial role in testing and refining new content. It typically becomes available approximately two weeks prior to the official update, granting players exclusive access to unreleased features and enhancements. The highly anticipated OB41 Update is expected to launch in either the third or final week of July, with the Advance Server likely opening its doors at the beginning of July. Throughout the testing phase, which is for approximately seven days, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique Activation Code. This process ensures that the forthcoming update is thoroughly tested and optimized, ultimately leading to an enhanced and enjoyable gaming experience for all players.

To successfully complete the registration process for the Free Fire Advance Server, follow these steps:

1-Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website.

2-Choose between signing in with Facebook or Google to proceed with the registration.

3-Make sure that the platform you select is linked to your Free Fire MAX player ID. If not, link your accounts before continuing.

4- Allow the website to identify your account, and it will automatically redirect you to the next phase.

5- Fill in the required details, such as your email ID and other requested information.

6- Click on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration process.

7-After successful registration, the website will redirect you to the download page, where you can access the Advance Server client and available activation codes.

Please note that the activation code provided is 16 characters long, and only a limited number of players will receive it. It is essential to register for the Free Fire Advance Server on the official website and obtain the activation code before the testing phase begins. The registration process usually starts a few days before the Advance Server becomes available.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 19:33 IST
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
