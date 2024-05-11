Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Garena Free Fire is one such battle royale game which is highly based on individual gaming skills. Therefore, it takes a lot of practice and hours of gaming sessions to get hold of the gaming setup and understand how the battle functions. Therefore, players must explore tricks to smartly outplay the opponent and eliminate them before they spot you. One such underrated skill is the way to use drop balls such as grenades, smoke grenades, and others at the right time. Therefore, in this guide, we will explain how you can use the smoke balls smartly to confuse enemies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: How to use smoke grenades smartly

When stuck in an open area with enemies surrounding you, use multiple smoke grenades to safely relocate and find a new cover to avoid getting spotted or knocked.

Smoke grenades are the best way to distract and confuse enemies. You can throw the grenades in several different directions and confuse them about your real location.

If you are short of supplies and urgently need ammo or health kits during a fight then you can through the smoke grenades to loot crates of eliminated enemies or the supply drop.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11:

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

