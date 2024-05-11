 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Know how you can effectively use smoke grenades to distract enemies. Also, check out the Free Fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2024, 09:00 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 11. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Garena Free Fire is one such battle royale game which is highly based on individual gaming skills. Therefore, it takes a lot of practice and hours of gaming sessions to get hold of the gaming setup and understand how the battle functions. Therefore, players must explore tricks to smartly outplay the opponent and eliminate them before they spot you. One such underrated skill is the way to use drop balls such as grenades, smoke grenades, and others at the right time. Therefore, in this guide, we will explain how you can use the smoke balls smartly to confuse enemies. 

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: How to use smoke grenades smartly

  • When stuck in an open area with enemies surrounding you, use multiple smoke grenades to safely relocate and find a new cover to avoid getting spotted or knocked. 
  • Smoke grenades are the best way to distract and confuse enemies. You can throw the grenades in several different directions and confuse them about your real location. 
  •  If you are short of supplies and urgently need ammo or health kits during a fight then you can through the smoke grenades to loot crates of eliminated enemies or the supply drop.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11:

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11:

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 May, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for may 7: grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today garena free fire redeem codes for may 9: tips to dominate last zone battles and win matches garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps gta v cheats for ps5: list of all gta v cheat codes; get stunning booster shot gta v cheats: list of all gta v cheat codes for ps4 hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures garena free fire redeem codes for may 7: grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more gta 5 hidden gems: 6 secret vehicles await in los santos! gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Win exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Win exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari: New intelligent search and web eraser feature leaked
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets