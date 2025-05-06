Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Gears of War: Reloaded game set to launch across consoles and PC on August 26

Gears of War: Reloaded game set to launch across consoles and PC on August 26

Gears of War: Reloaded is returning with enhanced visuals and cross-platform support. Find out when it’s launching and what exciting features it will offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 06 2025, 13:41 IST
Gears of War: Reloaded
Gears of War: Reloaded is launching on August 26 with enhanced graphics and free upgrades. (Xbox)

Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered edition of the original 2006 shooter, will arrive on August 26, 2025. Microsoft confirmed the launch date and pricing, with the game set to release at $39.99. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox PC, Steam, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Coalition is leading the development, alongside Sumo Interactive and Disbelief.

Gears of War: Reloaded - Cross-Platform Support and Features

The updated release brings the game to multiple platforms for the first time. Players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC will be able to join matches together online, thanks to built-in cross-platform functionality. Microsoft accounts are not mandatory, but logging in with one allows players to access cross-progression features, so their campaign and multiplayer progress transfers across devices.

The game supports 4K resolution and delivers 60 frames per second during the campaign. Multiplayer mode can reach up to 120 frames per second. Additional features include High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos 7.1.4, and spatial audio. Visual updates extend to remastered textures, advanced post-processing effects, improved shadows and reflections, and support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). The game eliminates loading screens entirely during campaign play.

Gears of War: Reloaded offers two-player co-op for the campaign and supports up to eight players in online multiplayer. Cross-platform invites are also available, so players can join sessions with friends on different systems. Those who use a Microsoft account will be able to manage friend lists and play across all platforms with shared progression.

Microsoft stated that Reloaded includes all the content from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. Players will gain access to every post-launch downloadable item at no extra cost. This includes an additional campaign act, a full set of multiplayer maps and modes, and legacy characters and cosmetics that can be unlocked through regular progression.

Digital owners of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will receive a free upgrade. Microsoft plans to distribute digital codes before the August release date.

First Published Date: 06 May, 13:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets