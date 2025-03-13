Genshin Impact finally brings controller support to Android after years of waiting in version 5.5

After years of waiting, Android users of Genshin Impact will finally be able to play the game with a controller. miHoYo has officially announced that controller support will be added to the Android version as part of the upcoming Version 5.5 update. This long-awaited feature, which has been available on iOS since February 2021, will bring greater convenience and accessibility to Android players who prefer using physical controllers over touch controls.

Genshin Impact: Supported Controllers and Limitations

The developer revealed that four controllers will be compatible with the Android version of the game: the Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller, DualSense Wireless Controller, Xbox Wireless Controller, and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. All of these controllers rely on Bluetooth for connectivity, which means that USB-C-based controllers like the Razer Kishi will not be supported.

The lack of controller support on Android has been a significant oversight for Genshin Impact. iOS users received the feature less than six months after the game's launch in September 2020, while Android players had to rely on third-party solutions, such as button-mapping overlays, to get similar functionality. These workarounds often involved extra setup and didn't provide the smooth gameplay experience that official support would offer.

Genshin Impact: Upcoming Update and Future Plans

The Version 5.5 update, scheduled to arrive on March 26, 2025, will be accompanied by a Special Program Announcement live on Twitch and YouTube on March 14. This announcement will provide additional information about the update and what players can expect.

Genshin Impact remains one of the most popular games worldwide, with over 60 million estimated monthly players. It is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X/S. Although a Nintendo Switch version has been in development since 2020, there has been no recent news regarding its release. Given the game's continued success, it could make a strong launch title for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.