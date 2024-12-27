Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play

Fans of Squid Game can now experience one of the most intense challenges from the series right on Google Search. In a surprise move, Google has introduced an interactive version of the infamous "Red Light, Green Light" game to celebrate the release of Squid Game Season 2. The game, which fans can play directly from their mobile or desktop browser, brings the deadly tension of the popular Netflix series to life - with a family-friendly twist.

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Squid Game premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2024, just a day after Christmas. In addition to this major release, Google has added a hidden Easter egg that transforms a simple search into a thrilling game. With this new feature, players can put their survival skills to the test without any real-world consequences.

To find the game, simply search for "squid game" on Google. At the bottom of the page, a brown gamepad icon will appear. Clicking or tapping on it immediately takes you into the game, where the robotic doll, Younghee, oversees six contestants trying to reach the finish line without moving when the doll turns around. Unlike the deadly eliminations from the series, this Google version eliminates only those who fail to freeze in time.

Here's how to play the game:

Use either a mobile or desktop device to search for "Squid Game" on Google. Once you hit enter, scroll slightly up or down to spot the brown gamepad icon at the bottom of your screen. Click or tap the icon to begin the game. Control six characters in green tracksuits, just like in the show, while the doll and pink-clad guards watch. Press the blue button to move forward when the doll's back is turned, and tap the red X button to freeze when the doll faces forward. If any character moves after the doll turns around, they are eliminated. After completing the game successfully triggers a burst of confetti as a reward.

This version of the game delivers the tension and excitement of the Squid Game challenge but with no eliminations or high stakes involved. Players can enjoy the adrenaline rush of "Red Light, Green Light" without the risk of being "eliminated." So, why not give it a try? Just remember: freeze when Younghee turns around!