Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play

Google has added a thrilling surprise for Squid Game fans. Test your survival skills with an interactive "Red Light, Green Light" game directly on Google Search

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 27 2024, 11:54 IST
Icon
Top 5 Anime series on Netflix that you should be watching; Demon Slayer, Black Clover, more
Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge
1/6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - This fantasy shounen (aimed primarily at a young male audience) follows young Tanjiro Kamado who aims to become a Demon Slayer and find the demon that killed his family and turned his sister Nezuko into a demon. This is a great time to watch the series as the finale of season 3 just aired on June 18.  (Ufotable)
image caption
2/6 Black Clover - Set in a world filled with wizards, witches, and magic, this shounen follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power who is given a rare grimoire that grants him anti-magic abilities, and Yuno, who was born as a prodigy with immense magical power and the talent to control wind magic.  (Crunchyroll)
image caption
3/6 Monster - This seinen (aimed primarily at young adult men, who are 18 or above) series is a psychological thriller that focuses on the story of Doctor Kenzou Tenma, a Japanese surgeon living in Dusseldorf, Germany whose life turns chaotic after getting himself involved with one of his former patients who is not what he seems.  (Netflix)
image caption
4/6 Code Geass - This sci-fi anime is one of the most highly-rated series you can watch on Netflix. The story revolves around Lelouch Lamperouge, a student in the fictional Holy Empire of Britannia, a dominant military nation. But things take a strange turn when Lelouch awakens an ancient power that can change the course of the world. (Netflix)
image caption
5/6 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure - If you prefer something light-hearted yet filled with action, and at times, psychological warfare, then Jojo will be an anime series you would hate to miss. There are multiple stories, all revolving around a protagonist named Jojo, and the magical ability that they possess.  (Netflix)
image caption
6/6 Bonus: Cowboy Bebop - This neo-noir space western anime series is a treat to watch. Although the animation and artwork are pretty dated given that the series first came out in 1997, the story and the characters are some of the best you will see in anime storytelling.  (Netflix)
Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge
icon View all Images
Google has brought the thrill of Squid Game's "Red Light, Green Light" challenge to your browser. (Netflix)

Fans of Squid Game can now experience one of the most intense challenges from the series right on Google Search. In a surprise move, Google has introduced an interactive version of the infamous "Red Light, Green Light" game to celebrate the release of Squid Game Season 2. The game, which fans can play directly from their mobile or desktop browser, brings the deadly tension of the popular Netflix series to life - with a family-friendly twist.

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Squid Game premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2024, just a day after Christmas. In addition to this major release, Google has added a hidden Easter egg that transforms a simple search into a thrilling game. With this new feature, players can put their survival skills to the test without any real-world consequences.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To find the game, simply search for "squid game" on Google. At the bottom of the page, a brown gamepad icon will appear. Clicking or tapping on it immediately takes you into the game, where the robotic doll, Younghee, oversees six contestants trying to reach the finish line without moving when the doll turns around. Unlike the deadly eliminations from the series, this Google version eliminates only those who fail to freeze in time.

Also read: WhatsApp for iOS adds AR effects, new backgrounds, and a document-scanning feature: Here's how to use it

Here's how to play the game:

  1. Use either a mobile or desktop device to search for "Squid Game" on Google.
  2. Once you hit enter, scroll slightly up or down to spot the brown gamepad icon at the bottom of your screen.
  3. Click or tap the icon to begin the game.
  4. Control six characters in green tracksuits, just like in the show, while the doll and pink-clad guards watch.
  5. Press the blue button to move forward when the doll's back is turned, and tap the red X button to freeze when the doll faces forward.
  6. If any character moves after the doll turns around, they are eliminated.
  7. After completing the game successfully triggers a burst of confetti as a reward.

Also read: Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work

This version of the game delivers the tension and excitement of the Squid Game challenge but with no eliminations or high stakes involved. Players can enjoy the adrenaline rush of "Red Light, Green Light" without the risk of being "eliminated." So, why not give it a try? Just remember: freeze when Younghee turns around!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 11:54 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets