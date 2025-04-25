Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play

Google is celebrating April's final half-moon with a fun, interactive card game. Know what this is and how to play.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2025, 12:55 IST
Google half moon game
Google is celebrating April's final half-moon with an interactive card game to educate players about the lunar cycle. (Google)

Google is celebrating the final half-moon of April with a new interactive Doodle titled "Rise of the Half Moon April." Known for its creative approach to marking significant events, Google has introduced a fun and interactive card game to recognise this lunar phase.

The game challenges players to match moon phase cards on a 3x3 grid. By pairing the correct cards, players can create full moons and progress through three difficulty levels. As they advance, players not only have fun but also learn about the different phases of the moon. Upon completing all levels, players are rewarded with wildcards, which add a unique twist to the game.

Also read
This Doodle coincides with the "Pink Moon," a name given to the event due to the blooming of pink wildflowers in April. In addition to being an entertaining game, it serves as an educational tool, which presents the lunar cycle in an enjoyable and accessible way.

How to Play the Game

To play the game, users can visit the Google homepage and click on the interactive Doodle. Google has also announced that this half-moon card game will be available during every half-moon, with new editions set to launch each month.

The game description also includes an interesting lunar fact: “Did you know that the half moon is scientifically known as the quarter moon? While people often call it a half moon, only a quarter of the moon is actually illuminated at this phase.”

Google Doodles and Lunar-Themed Games

This Doodle marks the fourth lunar-themed game released by Google this year. Earlier editions, titled "Rise of the Half Moon January," "Rise of the Half Moon February," and "Rise of the Half Moon March," were also launched to highlight each month's half-moon.

Google Doodles, which replace the company's logo with creative artwork, are a long-standing tradition that began in 1998. The Doodles are used to celebrate a variety of occasions, such as important anniversaries, festivals, and natural phenomena, that give users joy and a twist of entertainment while educating them about the important occasions and things.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 12:55 IST
