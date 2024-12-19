GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know

Netflix has removed Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City from its gaming library, a year after the games were introduced as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy. The games, which were available to stream as part of the service's gaming offerings, are no longer accessible to Netflix users. As of December 13, those who wish to continue playing these titles must purchase them through the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

According to reports from What's on Netflix, the removal of games from the platform follows the expiration of licensing agreements, much like the removal of films and TV shows. The company also noted that players would receive notice of games leaving the service through the “Leaving Soon” notification within the app.

Also read: GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Grand Theft Auto trilogy made its exclusive mobile debut on Netflix in November 2023, marking a significant addition to the platform's growing gaming portfolio. Since the launch of Netflix Games in November 2021, the service has worked to expand its gaming feature to attract more subscribers. Data from Sensor Tower revealed that Netflix Games were downloaded 81.2 million times last year, with the GTA trilogy playing a major role in this growth. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas became the most downloaded game on the platform, further cementing the appeal of classic titles.

Also read: Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

GTA Titles Still Avaible on Netflix

Despite removing GTA 3 and Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remains available for Netflix subscribers. As of now, there is no announced removal date for the game. San Andreas, regarded by many as the standout title of the PS2-era GTA trilogy, continues to offer players a massive open world set in the early 1990s, filled with new gameplay features and mechanics. The Netflix version of the game is based on The Definitive Edition, which was criticised on consoles but received positive reviews for its mobile release. Subscribers can enjoy the game with a more polished experience than the console version, ensuring a smoother experience on the platform.