 GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

Looking to get your hands on GTA 5? Find out how to download the popular game for free and why this offer is creating a buzz.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 11:03 IST
Icon
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
icon View all Images
GTA 5 is now available for free download for a limited time. (Rockstar Games)

If you're a fan of mobile games, you've likely heard of GTA 5. GTA 5 is a long-time fan favourite. Enjoy endless hours of entertainment with this legendary game. Best of all, you can download it now at no charge.

GTA 5, one of the most popular action-adventure games globally, is currently free to download. This limited-time offer has created a buzz among gamers, who are eager to take advantage of this opportunity.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,900₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Although there hasn't been an official announcement explaining why GTA 5 is free, some speculate that it could be a promotional strategy ahead of a new update or version release. This move might be aimed at rejuvenating interest in the game and attracting new players.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

Steps to Download GTA 5 for Free

To download GTA 5 for free, visit the Rockstar Games website. This offer targets GTA Online players, allowing them to download and play the demo version at no cost. Rockstar Games has tailored this special offer for gamers who love drifting.

From now until August 7, players who participate in drift races will earn double GTA$ and RP. Additionally, GTA+ members will receive quadruple GTA$ and RP during this period.

To enhance your racing experience, you can obtain the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, an excellent drifting car, for free. This car is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos platform until August 7. GTA+ members will also receive a complimentary drift tuning kit.

Also read: GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

Avoid Fake Websites

Be cautious of fake websites while attempting to download GTA 5 for free. Downloading from unverified sources can lead to personal data theft and device damage. Always verify the credibility of the website, app, or platform before proceeding with the download.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 5 offers players the freedom to explore an open world, complete thrilling missions, and enjoy stunning graphics. Players take on the role of a criminal, engaging in various activities such as stealing vehicles and completing missions. As anticipation grows for the release of GTA 6, which is planned in 2025, this free GTA 5 offer keeps the gaming community interested and delighted.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 11:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4 gta 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ gen ai strike - here’s why [explained] marvel snap launches deadpool's diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards red dead redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until september 2- details gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6: will pc gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release? sony playstation portal launched in india at rs. 18,990, ps5 gamers can now play on the go – check details epic games shifts fortnite to altstore pal, exits samsung galaxy store over restrictions 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures gta online: 3 best heists in grand theft auto to win the highest payout
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India: Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets