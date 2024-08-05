GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

If you're a fan of mobile games, you've likely heard of GTA 5. GTA 5 is a long-time fan favourite. Enjoy endless hours of entertainment with this legendary game. Best of all, you can download it now at no charge.

GTA 5, one of the most popular action-adventure games globally, is currently free to download. This limited-time offer has created a buzz among gamers, who are eager to take advantage of this opportunity.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement explaining why GTA 5 is free, some speculate that it could be a promotional strategy ahead of a new update or version release. This move might be aimed at rejuvenating interest in the game and attracting new players.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

Steps to Download GTA 5 for Free

To download GTA 5 for free, visit the Rockstar Games website. This offer targets GTA Online players, allowing them to download and play the demo version at no cost. Rockstar Games has tailored this special offer for gamers who love drifting.

From now until August 7, players who participate in drift races will earn double GTA$ and RP. Additionally, GTA+ members will receive quadruple GTA$ and RP during this period.

To enhance your racing experience, you can obtain the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, an excellent drifting car, for free. This car is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos platform until August 7. GTA+ members will also receive a complimentary drift tuning kit.

Also read: GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

Avoid Fake Websites

Be cautious of fake websites while attempting to download GTA 5 for free. Downloading from unverified sources can lead to personal data theft and device damage. Always verify the credibility of the website, app, or platform before proceeding with the download.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 5 offers players the freedom to explore an open world, complete thrilling missions, and enjoy stunning graphics. Players take on the role of a criminal, engaging in various activities such as stealing vehicles and completing missions. As anticipation grows for the release of GTA 6, which is planned in 2025, this free GTA 5 offer keeps the gaming community interested and delighted.