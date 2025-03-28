GTA 5 Enhanced PC to get NaturalVision evolved mod with ray tracing and visual upgrades soon

NaturalVision Evolved, a highly regarded visual enhancement mod for GTA 5 Legacy PC, is gearing up for its launch on GTA 5 Enhanced PC. This new version follows Rockstar Games' recent release of the enhanced edition, which introduced several graphical upgrades, including ray tracing features. Fans have already responded positively to these improvements, but the upcoming mod promises to elevate the game's visuals further.

The creator of NaturalVision Evolved, Razed Mods, has yet to specify an exact release date for the enhanced version of the mod. However, the mod's official Discord server confirmed that the release window is set for spring 2025, so players can expect it in the near future.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 5: New Visual Enhancements and Features

GTA 5 Enhanced PC already includes ray-tracing capabilities, such as global illumination, ambient occlusion, ray-traced shadows, and reflections. These upgrades have made the enhanced version of the game visually superior to its legacy counterpart. The NaturalVision Evolved mod will also feature ray-traced global illumination, along with other currently undisclosed features. Early teaser screenshots indicate that the mod will enhance the game's lighting effects, making them more lifelike and dynamic.

Additionally, Razed Mods shared in a post on its Discord server that all weather types will be reworked as part of the mod's enhancements. This ambitious overhaul is one of the reasons behind the mod's development timeline, though fans are eager for its release. As the spring 2025 launch approaches, more details about the mod's full range of features will likely emerge.

System Requirements and Compatibility

However, players should be aware that running the NaturalVision Evolved mod will likely require a high-end PC. The base requirements for GTA 5 Enhanced PC are already demanding, so users with less powerful systems may face challenges. For those whose PCs do not meet these specifications, the NaturalVision Evolved mod is still available for the Legacy PC version of the game, which may run more smoothly on lower-end systems.