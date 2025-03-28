Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 5 Enhanced PC to get NaturalVision evolved mod with ray tracing and visual upgrades soon

GTA 5 Enhanced PC to get NaturalVision evolved mod with ray tracing and visual upgrades soon

Get ready for a visual upgrade! The highly anticipated NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5 Enhanced PC is set to launch in spring 2025 with stunning enhancements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 08:58 IST
Icon
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 5 Enhanced PC NaturalVision mod
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
GTA 5 Enhanced PC NaturalVision mod
icon View all Images
NaturalVision Evolved is coming to GTA 5 Enhanced PC, promising improved visuals and ray tracing. (Rockstar Games)

NaturalVision Evolved, a highly regarded visual enhancement mod for GTA 5 Legacy PC, is gearing up for its launch on GTA 5 Enhanced PC. This new version follows Rockstar Games' recent release of the enhanced edition, which introduced several graphical upgrades, including ray tracing features. Fans have already responded positively to these improvements, but the upcoming mod promises to elevate the game's visuals further.

The creator of NaturalVision Evolved, Razed Mods, has yet to specify an exact release date for the enhanced version of the mod. However, the mod's official Discord server confirmed that the release window is set for spring 2025, so players can expect it in the near future.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹72,900Original price:₹79,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
26% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹31,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A56
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹44,999Original price:₹52,999
Buy now

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here's what fans can expect

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 5: New Visual Enhancements and Features

GTA 5 Enhanced PC already includes ray-tracing capabilities, such as global illumination, ambient occlusion, ray-traced shadows, and reflections. These upgrades have made the enhanced version of the game visually superior to its legacy counterpart. The NaturalVision Evolved mod will also feature ray-traced global illumination, along with other currently undisclosed features. Early teaser screenshots indicate that the mod will enhance the game's lighting effects, making them more lifelike and dynamic.

Also read: 5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere

Additionally, Razed Mods shared in a post on its Discord server that all weather types will be reworked as part of the mod's enhancements. This ambitious overhaul is one of the reasons behind the mod's development timeline, though fans are eager for its release. As the spring 2025 launch approaches, more details about the mod's full range of features will likely emerge.

Also read: GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged

System Requirements and Compatibility

However, players should be aware that running the NaturalVision Evolved mod will likely require a high-end PC. The base requirements for GTA 5 Enhanced PC are already demanding, so users with less powerful systems may face challenges. For those whose PCs do not meet these specifications, the NaturalVision Evolved mod is still available for the Legacy PC version of the game, which may run more smoothly on lower-end systems.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 08:58 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching in June with three-phase game rollout: Here’s what fans can expect
PlayStation emulators

5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon
GTA 6 map mod

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets