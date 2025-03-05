GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades

The long-awaited GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC is finally here, and players can now download it for free. This new update brings fresh features, previously exclusive to the latest-generation consoles, to PC players. It is available on the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and Epic Games. The update includes enhanced game performance and optimisations for modern PCs, offering an improved gameplay experience.

Free Upgrade for Existing Players

For those who already own GTA 5 on PC, the update is available for free. Players can easily migrate their progress from Story Mode and GTA Online to the enhanced version. Newcomers purchasing the game will receive both the enhanced and original versions (GTA 5 Legacy).

Exciting Additions for GTA Online Players

GTA Online players will also find exciting additions in the update. Hao's Special Works introduces powerful new vehicles, including the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus and Coil Cyclone II supercars, the Karin S95 sports car, the Imponte Arbiter GT muscle car, and the Pfister Astron Custom SUV. These cars are available for tuning through Hao's Special Works.

Additionally, GTA+ members on PC can claim a Principe Deveste Eight (Super) for free through May 28 as part of a special Classics Collection. The update also introduces a refreshed landing page, making it easier for veteran PC players to dive back into the action.

Technical Enhancements and Compatibility

The update also brings significant technical enhancements. Players with systems meeting the recommended specs can experience ray tracing features like ambient occlusion and global illumination, which were previously unavailable on older hardware. Those whose PCs do not meet the new upgrade's requirements can continue playing the GTA 5 Legacy version, but keep in mind that cross-play between the Enhanced and Legacy versions is not supported.

Alongside these features, the Enhanced update includes all recent improvements to GTA Online, such as upgraded anti-cheat measures and enhanced voice chat moderation.

With the update now live, GTA 5 fans on PC can enjoy a more optimised experience and new content, ensuring that the game remains fresh and exciting for both new players and veterans alike.