 GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience | Gaming News
NoPixel, the renowned GTA 5 RP server, announces its upcoming version 5.0, promising significant improvements and an enhanced gaming experience for players on PC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 11:04 IST
NoPixel's GTA 5 roleplay server is set for a major overhaul with the upcoming 5.0 version. (Rockstar Games)

The popular NoPixel server, a key part of the Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay community, is preparing for a major update. The announcement, shared on September 24, 2024, by NoPixel's owner, Koil, via the social media platform X, confirmed that NoPixel 5.0 is currently in development. This update is expected to significantly enhance the roleplaying experience for players.

NoPixel 5.0 Built from the Ground Up

Koil'spost outlined the scope of the changes underway, revealing that NoPixel 5.0 is being developed from the ground up. This version aims to offer a fresh approach to the GTA 5 RP environment, potentially transforming gameplay for all participants on PC. Although the post didn't specify exactly what improvements are on the horizon, the update promises to take the experience beyond anything previously seen on the server.

The statement read: "Excited to share that NoPixel 5.0 is currently in development. This will be a huge step forward for GTA RP - built from the ground up to push the NoPixel experience beyond anything we've done before. Get ready for something new."

Fans React to the Announcement

NoPixel fans have shown enthusiasm for the announcement, reacting positively to the possibility of new features and enhanced gameplay. However, the lack of specific details has left the community eager for further updates on what to expect. The timing for the release remains uncertain, as NoPixel 5.0 is still a work in progress. The developers will continue to work on and test the new version before it becomes available to the public.

NoPixel Music Awards to Return This Year

In addition to the update news, fans can also look forward to the return of the annual NoPixel Music Awards later this year. The event,confirmed on July 25, 2024, by Party Hardy, promises to maintain its commitment to showcasing music artists within the NoPixel community.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 11:03 IST
