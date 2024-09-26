 GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns | Gaming News
Rockstar Games released a new GTA 5 update for PC to address security, stability, and anti-cheat improvements following the recent BattlEye integration on September 25, 2024.

Sep 26 2024, 10:38 IST
Rockstar Games released a new GTA 5 PC update to improve security, stability, and anti-cheat measures. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new update for GTA 5 on PC as of September 25, 2024. This marks the first patch since the game integrated BattlEye, an anti-cheat software designed to improve player experiences by tackling hacking and cheating. According to Rockstar Games Support, this latest update includes several general fixes aimed at enhancing both the security and stability of the game and its online servers.

New GTA 5's Patch Notes Focus on Stability and Performance

Latest update specifically addresses improvements to game stability and performance. Rockstar Games Support listed a single patch note outlining general fixes related to these areas. The focus is on refining the overall game experience, though reports suggest there are also enhancements to the BattlEye anti-cheat system.

Anti-Cheat Improvements Target Hacking Issues

Rockstar insider Tez2 shared additional details about the update on X, highlighting improvements to how public session hosts are determined. The update makes it more difficult for hackers or cheaters to take control of public lobbies, a frequent issue among GTA Online players. The changes also improve measures for removing untrusted hosts, enhancing the multiplayer experience for PC players.

Ongoing Challenges with BattlEye Compatibility

The integration of BattlEye into GTA 5 on PC, which began on September 17, 2024, aims to safeguard players from cheating in online lobbies. While these latest improvements are welcome, the anti-cheat system still faces several challenges. Some issues remain unresolved, such as its interaction with certain graphics mods and antivirus programs.

Rockstar Games Support has identified compatibility problems with mods like ReShade and Special_K, as well as antivirus programs such as AVG and Trend Micro. However, the most significant issue stems from BattlEye's incompatibility with the Steam Deck. This has led to Rockstar disabling online gameplay on the handheld device, though reports indicate Rockstar and Valve are working on a fix.

This update reflects Rockstar's ongoing efforts to enhance the online gaming experience for GTA 5 players, but the need for further improvements remains. As developers continue refining the system, players can expect more patches in the future aimed at resolving remaining issues.

