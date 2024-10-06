 GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week | Gaming News
GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

GTA 5 Online introduces a limited map expansion with a new game mode, offering players fresh gameplay and zombies for the first time.

By: HT TECH
Oct 06 2024, 15:00 IST
GTA 5 Online introduces a new map expansion mode, featuring zombies and limited North Yankton access. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online players can soon explore a new area, a feature many have anticipated since the game's 2013 launch. This new content will arrive next week, introducing players to a different section of the map along with the thrill of encountering zombies.

Key Details About the Upcoming Map Expansion Feature in GTA 5 Online

Although the map expansion feature has yet to be released, here's what players can expect:

The upcoming map expansion feature takes the form of a new game mode, allowing players to explore a previously inaccessible area. Data-miner @_arthur1781 has shared gameplay footage, revealing that this mode resembles a zombie survival experience. Players will confront waves of undead NPCs at the Ludendorff Church and Cemetery, offering limited access to the North Yankton region in the online multiplayer setting. This location marks a return to the prologue setting of Grand Theft Auto 5, previously showcased during the Bury the Hatchet mission.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report

Release Date

According to Rockstar Games' recent newswire announcement regarding the Halloween update, the new feature will launch on October 10, 2024. Players will be able to experience the prologue area through a game mode likely named "North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery Survival."

Also read: GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game

How to Access the New Feature

Once the next GTA Online weekly update becomes available, players can access the new area by following these steps:

  • Press the Pause/Options button  
  • Navigate to the Online tab  
  • Select Jobs  
  • Choose Play Jobs  
  • Go to Rockstar Created  
  • Select Survivals  

Also read: Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

The new map expansion should appear there, available as a distinct map for the zombie game mode. While the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 remains uncertain, Rockstar continues to enrich GTA 5 Online with new content in 2024.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 15:00 IST
