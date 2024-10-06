GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week
GTA 5 Online introduces a limited map expansion with a new game mode, offering players fresh gameplay and zombies for the first time.
GTA 5 Online players can soon explore a new area, a feature many have anticipated since the game's 2013 launch. This new content will arrive next week, introducing players to a different section of the map along with the thrill of encountering zombies.
Key Details About the Upcoming Map Expansion Feature in GTA 5 Online
Although the map expansion feature has yet to be released, here's what players can expect:
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
The upcoming map expansion feature takes the form of a new game mode, allowing players to explore a previously inaccessible area. Data-miner @_arthur1781 has shared gameplay footage, revealing that this mode resembles a zombie survival experience. Players will confront waves of undead NPCs at the Ludendorff Church and Cemetery, offering limited access to the North Yankton region in the online multiplayer setting. This location marks a return to the prologue setting of Grand Theft Auto 5, previously showcased during the Bury the Hatchet mission.
Also read: Rockstar Games reinstates wrongfully banned GTA Online accounts after player appeals: Report
Release Date
According to Rockstar Games' recent newswire announcement regarding the Halloween update, the new feature will launch on October 10, 2024. Players will be able to experience the prologue area through a game mode likely named "North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery Survival."
Also read: GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game
How to Access the New Feature
Once the next GTA Online weekly update becomes available, players can access the new area by following these steps:
- Press the Pause/Options button
- Navigate to the Online tab
- Select Jobs
- Choose Play Jobs
- Go to Rockstar Created
- Select Survivals
Also read: Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
The new map expansion should appear there, available as a distinct map for the zombie game mode. While the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 remains uncertain, Rockstar continues to enrich GTA 5 Online with new content in 2024.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71728150320491