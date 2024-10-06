GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

GTA 5 Online players can soon explore a new area, a feature many have anticipated since the game's 2013 launch. This new content will arrive next week, introducing players to a different section of the map along with the thrill of encountering zombies.

Key Details About the Upcoming Map Expansion Feature in GTA 5 Online

Although the map expansion feature has yet to be released, here's what players can expect:

The upcoming map expansion feature takes the form of a new game mode, allowing players to explore a previously inaccessible area. Data-miner @_arthur1781 has shared gameplay footage, revealing that this mode resembles a zombie survival experience. Players will confront waves of undead NPCs at the Ludendorff Church and Cemetery, offering limited access to the North Yankton region in the online multiplayer setting. This location marks a return to the prologue setting of Grand Theft Auto 5, previously showcased during the Bury the Hatchet mission.

Release Date

According to Rockstar Games' recent newswire announcement regarding the Halloween update, the new feature will launch on October 10, 2024. Players will be able to experience the prologue area through a game mode likely named "North Yankton Ludendorff Cemetery Survival."

How to Access the New Feature

Once the next GTA Online weekly update becomes available, players can access the new area by following these steps:

Press the Pause/Options button

Navigate to the Online tab

Select Jobs

Choose Play Jobs

Go to Rockstar Created

Select Survivals

The new map expansion should appear there, available as a distinct map for the zombie game mode. While the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 remains uncertain, Rockstar continues to enrich GTA 5 Online with new content in 2024.