GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks

GTA 5 PC players are set for a major free update on March 4, bringing new vehicles, upgrades, enhanced visuals, and GTA+ membership perks.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 21 2025, 10:52 IST
GTA 5 PC players will get a free update on March 4 with new features and enhancements. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is set to receive a major free update for PC players, bringing several features that were previously exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Scheduled for release on March 4, the update will enhance gameplay, introduce new vehicles, and improve technical aspects, making the Los Santos experience more immersive.

Key Features of the GTA 5 PC Update

The upgrade will be available at no cost for existing GTA 5 owners. Players can transfer their Story and GTA Online progress seamlessly. With this update, PC players gain access to enhancements that were limited to console versions.

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter

Also read
Hao's Special Works (HSW) and Vehicle Upgrades

A major addition is Hao's Special Works (HSW), bringing high-performance vehicle modifications. Players can test their skills in Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and Time Trials. The update introduces a rotation of new vehicles with upgrade options, including:

  • Super: Principe Deveste Eight, Overflod Entity MT
  • Sports: Bravado Banshee, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Ubermacht Niobe
  • Sports Classic: Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic
  • Muscle: Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

  • Coupe: Annis Euros X32, Ubermacht Sentinel XS
  • Off-Road: Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP
  • SUV: Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally
  • Motorcycle: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
  • Compact: Grotti Brioso R/A

New Vehicles in GTA Online

The update also introduces five new HSW vehicles available in the LS Car Meet auto shop:

  • Coil Cyclone II (Super)
  • Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)
  • Karin S95 (Sports)
  • Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)
  • Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update

Additional Features and Technical Enhancements

Players can participate in daily photography challenges and monitor progress with the Career Progress feature. The update improves loading times with SSD and DirectStorage support. Enhanced visuals include ray tracing, AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3. Players will experience improved audio with Dolby Atmos and new controller support, including adaptive triggers on DualSense controllers.

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here's the full list

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will remove ten games on March 18, 2025, including Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil

GTA+ Membership Comes to PC

PC players will now have access to GTA+, which includes a monthly GTA$500,000 deposit, exclusive vehicles, a 100-car garage, and additional perks. Members receive a 15 percent bonus on Shark Card purchases and access to a library of classic Rockstar Games titles.

With this update, GTA 5 on PC gets a significant upgrade, bringing new experiences and technical improvements to the game.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 10:52 IST
