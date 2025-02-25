Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

GTA 5 is making its way to Xbox PC Game Pass soon, along with exciting updates for PC players. Here’s what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 09:12 IST
GTA 5 PC update
GTA 5 is coming to Xbox PC Game Pass soon, alongside a major PC update. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is set to deliver significant updates to Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) for PC. A free upgrade, scheduled for release on March 4, 2025, will add all features previously exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This new patch promises to enhance the game with fresh content, but recent insider claims suggest even more exciting news for players.

GTA 5 on Xbox PC Game Pass?

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 revealed in an X post that GTA 5 will soon be available on Xbox PC Game Pass. The update implies that PC players will be able to access and launch GTA 5 directly through the Xbox app, bringing the game to a broader audience via the subscription service.

The insider, who analysed updates from the Rockstar Games Launcher, mentioned the new addition of GTA 5 to the Xbox PC Game Pass catalogue. Tez2 confirmed the information in a response to a fan inquiry, stating, “Yes. Rockstar Games plans to feature V on PC Game Pass, and you'll be able to launch it from the Xbox App.”

PC Game Pass and Available Titles

For those unfamiliar, Xbox PC Game Pass is a subscription service that costs $11.99 per month, granting players access to a variety of games. Some notable titles currently available on the service include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves. While the official release date for GTA 5 on PC Game Pass has not yet been confirmed, an official announcement from Rockstar is expected soon.

New Features Coming to GTA 5 on PC

In addition to the Game Pass news, GTA 5's upcoming PC upgrade promises several exciting additions. These include Hao's Special Works (HSW) featuring new races and car upgrades, the introduction of GTA+ membership with exclusive perks, and a Wildlife Photography Challenge for daily rewards. Additionally, new features like a career progress tracker, enhanced online security, and an improved user interface will make gameplay smoother for newcomers and seasoned players alike.

In addition to these updates, Rockstar has teased a new GTA Online update featuring high-stakes smuggling missions, set to arrive next month.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 09:12 IST
