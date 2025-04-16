GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has added several new titles to Xbox Game Pass for April, giving subscribers access to an exciting array of games. Players can now experience the folklore-inspired world of South of Midnight, dive into the sprawling streets of Grand Theft Auto 5, and explore the eerie manor in Blue Prince, among other additions.

South of Midnight

Available now for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, South of Midnight invites players into a mysterious world rooted in Southern folklore. Set in a flooded town named Prospero, the game follows Hazel, who seeks to recover her home and mother swept away by a hurricane. In this magical adventure, players team up with a giant talking catfish, face off against a colossal alligator, and use various powers to navigate the world.

Blue Prince

Also available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, Blue Prince offers an atmospheric, architectural challenge. In this game, players take on the role of an heir exploring a constantly shifting manor filled with 45 rooms. Your goal is to uncover the elusive 46th room, but your choices along the way will alter the path through the manor, leading to different outcomes.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5, available to all Game Pass tiers, invites players into the chaotic city of Los Santos. You control three criminals as they execute daring heists and navigate the dangers of the criminal underworld. Game Pass subscribers also gain access to the GTA Online update, "Oscar Guzman Flies Again," which introduces new missions centred around an airstrip. PC Game Pass members also enjoy enhanced graphics and additional content, such as Hao's Special Works Vehicles.

Other Additions

In addition to these notable titles, Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition and Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition are now available for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Both games offer exciting action-packed experiences, from slaying demons in Diablo 3 to battling cults in the Borderlands universe.

Subscribers can also play All You Need Is Help, Still Wakes the Deep, and Wargroove 2 as part of the standard Game Pass collection.

Games Removed from Game Pass

As always, some titles have left the service. Botany Manor, Coral Island, Harold Halibut, and others are no longer available on Game Pass, so those interested in completing their campaigns or side quests will need to purchase them separately.

To explore these new releases and more, visit Xbox Game Pass and discover the latest in gaming.