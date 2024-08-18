GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5, despite its 2013 release, remains highly popular among gamers, particularly on PlayStation. The PlayStation Blog recently reported that GTA 5 secured the second spot for the most downloaded game on PS5 in July 2024, across the US and EU regions. Additionally, it was the third most downloaded game on PS4 in these regions, indicating a strong player base on older consoles.

The enduring popularity of GTA 5 is largely attributed to its online multiplayer mode. Rockstar Games recently released a new DLC, Bottom Dollar Bounties, which likely contributed to its continued success on PlayStation.

The PlayStation Blog's monthly PS Store Download chart for July 2024 highlights GTA 5's sustained presence on the platform. The list of top downloaded PS5 games includes:

PS5 Games (Canada/US):

1. EA SPORTS College Football 25

2. Grand Theft Auto 5

3. ELDEN RING

4. NBA 2K24

5. EA SPORTS FC 24

6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

8. Mortal Kombat 1

9. Sea of Thieves

10. MLB The Show 24

PS5 Games (EU):

1. EA SPORTS FC 24

2. Grand Theft Auto 5

3. ELDEN RING

4. EA SPORTS College Football 25

5. The Crew Motorfest

6. Hogwarts Legacy

7. Sea of Thieves

8. NBA 2K24

9. F1 24

10. No Man's Sky

For PS4, the top downloaded games in July 2024 were:

PS4 Games (Canada/US):

1. Minecraft

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Batman: Arkham Knight

5. NBA 2K24

6. Need for Speed Payback

7. theHunter: Call of the Wild

8. Need for Speed Heat

9. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

10. EA SPORTS FC 24

PS4 Games (EU):

1. Minecraft

2. EA SPORTS FC 24

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

5. Batman: Arkham Knight

6. Need for Speed Payback

7. Need for Speed Heat

8. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

9. The Forest

10. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

While GTA 5 remains a top download, Rockstar Games reported that the game's sales have plateaued at over 200 million copies, indicating a slower sales rate recently.