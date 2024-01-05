Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now

GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now

GTA 5 is set to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass on January 5 after six months on the platform. Know about its unique entry and other games departing in January.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 17:33 IST
Icon
Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
Xbox Game Pass
1/6 Exclusive Amazon Sale: Lava International, one of India's leading smartphone brands, announced the highly anticipated Lava Storm 5G sale on Amazon, starting December 28, 2023. The smartphone is available at an attractive introductory price of Rs. 11,999, inclusive of bank offers. (Lava Mobiles)
image caption
2/6 Performance: Fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, the Storm 5G achieves an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000, and that promises a seamless gaming experience. The 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB, is expected to offer a lag-free user experience.  (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
3/6 Immersive Display: Boasting a large 17.22cm (6.78") FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support, the Storm 5G offers a crystal-clear viewing experience for gaming and video playback. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
4/6 Design and Cameras: Featuring a glass back design and equipped with a 50MP + 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera, along with a 16MP front camera, the Lava Storm 5G ensures superior photography and selfie experiences. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
5/6 Battery and Fast Charging: With a large 5000mAh battery, the Storm 5G ensures uninterrupted daily usage. The first-in-segment 33W Fast Charging provides a quick power boost when needed. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
6/6 Android Experience and After-Sales Commitment: Running on the latest clean and bloatware-free stock Android 13, the device offers users a pure and intuitive Android experience. Lava is committed to superior after-sales service with the 'FREE SERVICE AT HOME' initiative and promises an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security updates. (LAVA Mobile)
Xbox Game Pass
icon View all Images
GTA 5 will say goodbye to Xbox Game Pass on January 5. Microsoft's announcement confirms its departure after a six-month stay. (@RockstarGames)

In a recent announcement from Microsoft, it has been officially disclosed that Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) will be bidding farewell to the Xbox Game Pass on Friday, January 5. The renowned game, which made its Game Pass debut on July 5, 2023, will conclude its six-month stint as an available title for subscribers. Unlike typical Game Pass additions, GTA 5's inclusion had lacked the customary forewarning, surprising subscribers with its unannounced arrival. Furthermore, Rockstar titles, including GTA 5, have consistently departed on dates divergent from the usual 15th or last days of the month, setting them apart from the customary removal schedule of other Game Pass offerings.

GTA 5 to Bid Farewell

Long-time subscribers had anticipated GTA 5's exit, as the game had been listed in the "Leaving Soon" section of the app a month prior. Despite initial assumptions that the departure would coincide with the turn of the year, GTA 5 persisted on the service beyond December 31. Speculations then shifted to a January 15 exit, only to be clarified that the game would, in fact, leave the service 10 days before that on January 5. With this looming date, Xbox Game Pass enthusiasts are encouraged to immerse themselves in GTA 5's virtual world before it vanishes from the lineup- unless, of course, they opt to secure it permanently.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

January 5 marks the farewell of not only GTA 5 but also four additional games from Xbox Game Pass. Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden are set to bid adieu. On February 2, Persona 3 Reload will join Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release, offering a fresh perspective on the classic game and cushioning the blow of Persona 3 Portable's departure.

Also, read these top stories today:

Danger for ChatGPT, Google Bard?

Free versions of AI models are challenging Big Tech, but they could also benefit the giants more than one would expect.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Jobs in the Age of AI

Daniel Shapero, LinkedIn's COO, on his advice for Gen Z workers entering a labor market undergoing radical change.

Dive in here

Space race - the battle of the billionaires!

It is Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk!

When the Vulcan rocket lifts off for the first time as soon as next week, multiple billionaires, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and SpaceX's Elon Musk, are sure to be watching.

Know what's up here

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 17:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon