GTA 6 2025 release confirmed? Rockstar's job listings and Take-Two projections suggest launch on track

Rockstar Games appears committed to its projected fall 2025 release for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), based on activity around its job postings. Recent recruitment efforts by Rockstar Games' HR team on LinkedIn have provided subtle yet significant hints about the anticipated timeline for the highly awaited title. These updates suggest the game's development is progressing smoothly, countering speculations of potential delays. Fans of the franchise can interpret these developments as a sign that the release is on schedule.

LinkedIn Posts Indicate Progress

Georgio Jankowski, a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games, recently highlighted 2025 as a pivotal year for the company in a LinkedIn post. While he did not explicitly mention GTA 6, the post aligns with the ongoing excitement around the game's anticipated launch. The post also encouraged potential candidates to apply for available positions, reinforcing the notion that Rockstar is ramping up its efforts as it prepares for significant milestones.

Another notable mention came from Eilidh MacInnes, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar, who shared a job listing for roles in the Technical Art team at Rockstar's UK studios. While no specific mention of GTA 6 was made, the timing of these posts fuels speculation about the game's progress and the studio's commitment to delivering on its promises.

Take-Two's Projections Add Momentum

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has further stoked expectations with its financial outlook for 2025. In a recent earnings call, the company forecasted over $7 billion in net bookings, a figure that many analysts believe hinges on the release of GTA 6. Fans are now watching closely for the second trailer, which many expect to confirm the game's launch date.

Simultaneous Launch Across Platforms

Rockstar Games has also revealed that GTA 6 will launch simultaneously on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. This marks a departure from its earlier practice of staggered releases and aims to bring players together across platforms from day one. The unified launch strategy is expected to enhance the multiplayer experience while driving strong initial sales, ensuring a major impact on the gaming community.