GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025

An actor who has previously worked with Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 has hinted at his involvement in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. During an interview, he also suggested a potential release window for the game.

This is not the first time a public figure has teased their participation in GTA 6. Earlier this year, musician ScHoolboy Q mentioned on X that his music would feature in the upcoming title. Similarly, rapper and streamer T-Pain indicated he was working with Rockstar on the game, citing this as a reason for stepping away from the popular GTA RP NoPixel server.

Actor Teases GTA 6 Role Without Confirming

Actor Johnny Ray Gill, who contributed voice and motion capture work for NPCs in GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, recently shared insights during an interview with Check It TV, first spotted by The Game Post. While discussing his career and current projects, Gill subtly hinted at a return to the Rockstar universe.

Reflecting on his previous experiences, Gill noted his enjoyment working on Red Dead Redemption 2 and detailed his motion capture work on GTA V. When pressed about his potential involvement in GTA 6, he responded cryptically, adding fuel to ongoing speculation.

“I will say this, stay on the lookout. You know I can't say anything, but there's another situation happening. You know, in that world that may be coming out in 2025 or 2026 that I'm really happy about,” he said while winking at the camera. When the interviewer explicitly asked about GTA 6, Gill replied, “I don't know, I don't know. Stay tuned!”

While Gill stopped short of confirming his participation, his comments align with rumours surrounding the game's release. Industry insider Jason Schreier recently shared that a 2025 release for GTA 6 seems likely, although Rockstar has not officially announced anything.

What We Know So Far

A trusted leaker known as Cryptic HD QUALITY claimed that someone close to them had already played GTA 6, describing it as an impressive experience, Rockstarintel reported. Additionally, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has consistently expressed confidence in the title, suggesting it will be worth the extended wait since Rockstar's last major release in 2023.