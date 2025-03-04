GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025

The gaming industry is set for a major year in 2025, with several high-profile releases generating excitement among players. From open-world exploration to intense action and strategic combat, a diverse lineup of games promises to deliver engaging experiences. Developers are bringing fresh ideas to established franchises while introducing new titles that push the boundaries of storytelling and gameplay. Here are five games that stand out as must-watch releases.

1. GTA 6

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in the fall of 2025. Set in Vice City and its surrounding areas, the game features an expansive open world, enhanced AI, and next-generation graphics. Players anticipate a deep storyline, intricate heists, and a dynamic multiplayer experience. With years of speculation leading up to its reveal, this entry in the series has drawn significant attention as one of the most anticipated releases in gaming history.

Also read: GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed title shifts the franchise to medieval Japan, bringing a new approach to stealth and combat. Assassin's Creed: Shadows allows players to navigate an open-world setting with RPG-inspired choices and tactical assassination options. The game aims to deliver a historically rich environment while maintaining the series' core elements. Its setting and gameplay innovations make it a highly anticipated addition to the series.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

3. Killing Floor 3

The cooperative survival horror series returns with Killing Floor 3, set in a dystopian world where players must fend off waves of monstrous creatures. The game introduces new enemy types, weapons, and strategic elements to enhance team-based gameplay. With an emphasis on cooperative action and intense battles, this title looks to expand on the series' foundation while offering fresh challenges.

4. Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom takes a new approach with The Dark Ages, placing players in a medieval world filled with demonic threats. The game maintains the franchise's fast-paced combat while incorporating melee-based mechanics alongside traditional weaponry. With gothic environments and intense action, this entry reimagines the series while staying true to its roots. Fans expect an adrenaline-fueled experience that delivers both chaos and strategy.

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details

5. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra explores an alternate World War II setting where iconic Marvel heroes battle against the Hydra organisation. The game introduces strategic action elements, blending historical settings with superhero combat. Its unique approach to storytelling and gameplay mechanics adds a fresh perspective to the superhero genre, making it a notable addition to Marvel's gaming lineup.

In short, whether players seek open-world exploration, stealth action, cooperative survival, or strategic combat, the upcoming year offers a strong lineup of games worth following.