GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing

While we wait in anticipation for Rockstar Games to drop a teaser for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), there has not been a word from the developers. GTA 6 is expected to be the successor of the widely popular and acclaimed GTA 5, which is the second highest-selling video game of all time. There have been rumors that the game can be launched between 2024 and 2025, but nothing can be said for certain. However, we do know that it is under development due to a massive leak that released a huge number of early development videos online, and subsequently, the developers made an announcement that the game was indeed being made. Today, we take a look at one of these leaks, which highlights the major changes coming to the Police AI and the wanted system in the game.

GTA 6: Changes to Police AI and wanted system

One of the leaked videos shows a robbery at Hank's Waffle. If you pay attention, you can find something very interesting in that otherwise mundane robbery. In that video, you can see under the wanted level stars written ‘Full Description', which implies that the witnesses have a full description of you. Once Lucia enters the police vehicle, you can see this legend written: No Vehicle Description which quickly changes to Full Vehicle Description, which suggests that the police have a full description of your vehicle. Also, the text prompt on the top-left side says: Any vehicle you are seen entering will be known by the law.

This is more realistic and adds the ‘witness' element to the game, where players have to think and hide if they want to steal a car. Another interesting feature was also shown in the video where Jason is seen trying to prevent the customers who have a yellow icon above their heads from either calling the cops or running away. This means now, NPCs won't directly call the police and players will get space to interrupt witnesses from calling the cops.

A user note from one of the leaked videos highlighted, “In one of the videos you can see the enemy A.I. shooting Lucia when she turns around with her back to him, the police A.I. can be seen adjusting his stance depending on the height of the object in front of him, and lowering his position when he reloads his weapon, and he also keeps shooting Lucia while moving left and right. In other videos like the Hank's Waffles robbery, the police A.I. is also seen raising their guns over higher objects like cars”.

This is a massive insight into how the Police AI might be changing. This means police now react more realistically and treat in-game obstacles the way people in reality would.