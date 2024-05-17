 GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO | Gaming News
Take-Two Interactive has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is set for a fall 2025 release, dispelling rumours of a delay into 2026.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2024, 11:44 IST
Take Two Interactive confirms GTA 6 for fall 2025 despite delay speculations. (Rockstar Games/ YouTube)

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is set for release in fall 2025. Despite circulating rumours about a potential delay into 2026, Take-Two is confident in meeting the new release window. The announcement was made during Take-Two's latest earnings report, providing fans with a more concrete timeline.

CEO's Confidence

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed strong confidence in the fall 2025 release date. In an interview withIGN, Zelnick assured fans that they are on track to deliver GTA 6 on time. This assurance comes amidst growing concerns and speculations about possible delays.

Also read: GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists

Rockstar's Official Reveal

Rockstar Games officially revealed GTA 6 last December. The first trailer broke records, becoming the most-viewed video game reveal on YouTube within 24 hours. The game is set in Leonida, a fictionalised version of Florida. Players will control two characters: Lucia and an unnamed male speculated to be named Jason.

Speculations and Concerns

Ever since the reveal, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details, often analysing minor updates and leaks. Internal conflicts at Rockstar Games, particularly over the return-to-office policy, have fueled speculations about a potential delay. However, both Take-Two and Rockstar seem determined to stick to the fall 2025 release.

Also read: GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details

Platform Availability

GTA 6 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. Unfortunately, PC gamers will have to wait a bit longer as there is no immediate release for the PC version. Hopefully, the wait for PC players won't be too long after the console release.

Additional Information

Fans can look forward to more exciting updates as the release date approaches. For instance, musical artists like Schoolboy Q and T-Pain are involved in the game, adding to the anticipation. For a comprehensive roundup of all known details about GTA 6, fans are encouraged to check out additional resources and analysis pieces.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games in recent history. With a release date now narrowed to fall 2025, fans have much to look forward to. Despite rumours and concerns about delays, Take-Two and Rockstar are committed to delivering the game on time. Keep an eye out for more updates as the release date draws closer.

First Published Date: 17 May, 11:04 IST
