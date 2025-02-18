GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window

GTA 6 release date: Anticipation for GTA 6's release is growing as fans eagerly await updates on the game's launch date. The excitement has been palpable ever since Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer over a year ago. With months passing and no official word on when the game will hit stores, speculation around its release continues to swirl. However, new reports indicate that players may get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI by October 28, 2025.

A recent report by Kotaku points to a release window between late September and October 2025, with October 28 being the likely launch date. Rockstar Games previously confirmed that GTA 6 would launch in Fall 2025, and this new information narrows it down to a specific timeframe. The report also suggests that a delay into 2026 is unlikely, given comments from Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, who reaffirmed the company's commitment to the 2025 fall window.

Also read: Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode' maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 6 Release: No Delay Expected Beyond 2025

Since the first trailer's release, discussions within the gaming industry and among fans have largely focused on when the game will actually arrive. The report highlights that Rockstar's historical pattern of releasing major titles in late October, with October 28 being the last Tuesday of the month, further supports this timeline.

Also read: GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details

PC Version Might Arrive Earlier Than Expected

Earlier speculations about a September release seem to be ruled out, as fall officially begins on September 22 and the new Borderlands 4 is set to launch the following day. With this in mind, the window for GTA 6's release narrows to October and November. Additionally, the report suggests that GTA 6 may even be released on PC sooner than expected, deviating from the usual delay pattern seen in previous Rockstar games.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what's coming next

As players continue to count down the days, all signs point to a fall 2025 release, making it one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year. While Rockstar Games has yet to announce an exact date, reports indicate that the long-awaited title is on track for a late October 2025 launch.