GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

Rockstar Games aims to elevate GTA 6 by incorporating innovative features. Drawing inspiration from earlier titles like Sleeping Dogs may enhance gameplay dynamics.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 10:46 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games could enhance GTA 6 by adopting a unique mechanic from 2012's Sleeping Dogs. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has long set the standard in the open-world gaming genre, but Grand Theft Auto 6 may find inspiration in a lesser-known title from 2012. While many developers attempt to emulate Rockstar's success, few have matched the enduring impact of Grand Theft Auto 5. Even after a decade, it remains a benchmark in gaming, outshining competitors like Watch Dogs and Saints Row.

Red Dead Redemption 2's Legacy and GTA 6's Potential

Red Dead Redemption 2 raised the bar even higher with its intricate world, offering extensive interactivity and content. As anticipation builds for GTA 6, slated for release in 2025, details about its gameplay remain sparse. However, leaks suggest that the game will enhance the immersive qualities seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 and prioritise realism.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

Learning from Sleeping Dogs' Hostage Mechanic

To innovate the Grand Theft Auto formula, Rockstar should consider features from other games, particularly Sleeping Dogs, a cult classic that centres on an undercover cop in Hong Kong. Despite its poor commercial performance, it received acclaim from both players and critics, leaving fans wishing for a sequel after the developer, United Front Games, closed in 2016.

Also read: GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

One standout mechanic in Sleeping Dogs allows players to take NPCs hostage. This feature serves both offensive and defensive purposes, as players can use NPCs as shields during confrontations or transport them in vehicles. Although this aspect may seem purely for entertainment, it would fit seamlessly into the world of GTA 6, offering players new tactical options during heists.

Early trailers and leaks indicate that GTA 6 will focus on smaller-scale robberies, contrasting with the grand heists of its predecessor. Introducing hostage-taking could heighten the stakes during police encounters. Players could manage their escape strategy by controlling hostages, creating a more nuanced gameplay experience where each robbery could unfold differently.

Also read: GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

Rockstar could also draw from its own Red Dead Redemption 2, where players can lasso and restrain NPCs. Adapting this mechanic to modern scenarios with zip ties or handcuffs could add depth to interactions. If NPCs could escape or alert authorities, the world would feel more alive and dynamic.

While the final gameplay features of GTA 6 remain to be seen, incorporating these elements could enhance player experiences and interactions within the game's universe.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 10:46 IST
