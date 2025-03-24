Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive

Gaming companies are closely watching GTA 6's release. A delay could disrupt schedules and impact businesses, with analysts warning some firms might struggle to survive.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 08:01 IST
A GTA 6 delay could impact gaming companies, with some facing financial challenges, warns an analyst. (Rockstar Games )

The anticipation surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has grown into a global phenomenon. Gamers and companies alike are eagerly awaiting the game's debut, which was originally planned for later this year. However, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped since releasing the game's trailer in 2023, leading to speculation about a possible delay.

GTA 6 Delay: Possible Impact on Gaming Companies

Delays have become common in the gaming world, as seen with titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield, and Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, according to Ben Porter, director of consulting at the gaming intelligence firm Newzoo, a delay in GTA 6 could have significant consequences. In an interview with PCGamer, Porter stated that such a delay could prove disastrous for some companies.

Also read: Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here's how to claim free title

Porter highlighted the risks companies face if GTA 6 is delayed, especially those who have timed their releases to coincide with the game's launch. He emphasised the challenges smaller companies may encounter if they are unable to release their games around GTA 6's debut. “If you're a game company who's holding its breath waiting for GTA 6 to get out, and then it gets delayed by three, four, five, six months, what do you do?” he asked.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players

Market Disruptions and Financial Risks

The delay could leave a significant void in the gaming market, forcing other companies to adjust their release schedules. “You either have to launch into that big black hole that's been left open now, or extend your release window by an additional six months,” Porter explained. He added that some companies could face dire financial consequences if they are unable to adapt, warning that the delay could “tank” certain firms.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon' fast without spending real money

Porter's concerns reflect the massive impact GTA 6 is expected to have on the gaming industry. Its release is anticipated to dominate the market, potentially overshadowing other titles released at the same time. While GTA 6's arrival is seen as a major event for the industry, the delay could create challenges for smaller gaming companies trying to secure attention in a highly competitive market.

Despite these concerns, some industry leaders, like the Head of PlayStation Creator, argue that the eventual release of GTA 6 will benefit the gaming industry as a whole, driving interest and excitement that will fuel further innovation and growth.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 08:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets