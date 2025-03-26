Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged

GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged

A former GTA 6 designer reveals why players avoid exploring open worlds and how developers tackle this challenge in games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

By: HT TECH
Mar 26 2025, 07:49 IST
A former Rockstar Games designer explains why players often avoid exploring open-world games. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6: Cameron Williams, a former game designer at Rockstar, recently shared insights into the challenges developers face in creating open-world games like those seen in Rockstar's titles. Speaking at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Williams, who worked on Red Dead Online and the unreleased GTA 6, explained how players often don't explore the vast worlds developers create.

Common Barriers to Exploration

Williams, who has also worked at Infinity Ward on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and III, now works at Absurd Ventures, a studio co-founded by former Rockstar head Dan Houser. During his GDC talk titled "9 Ways to Encourage Open World Engagement," Williams emphasised a common issue in open-world games: players' reluctance to explore. He explained that players sometimes face "exploration anxiety," where they can see distant locations on the map but choose not to visit due to the time commitment or lack of clear reward, PC Gamer reported.

Red Dead Redemption 2's Solution

Williams also touched on how certain game mechanics can unintentionally discourage exploration. For example, if a game focuses heavily on action or requires a significant time investment to get started, players may feel less motivated to explore. He shared a specific example from Red Dead Redemption 2, where fishing, typically a dull activity for players, was incorporated into the story. This made the fishing mechanic more engaging, as players were reminded of their previous positive experiences during a story mission.

As Rockstar's games have long been known for their expansive open worlds, Williams' insights offer a valuable perspective on how to keep players engaged in these environments. Absurd Ventures is also developing an open-world game, and it will be interesting to see how Williams and his team address these challenges in their upcoming projects.

Fans of GTA 6 can expect to see how Rockstar handles side content in the game, and with GTA VI launching in the coming months, there is much anticipation for the future of open-world game design.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 07:49 IST
