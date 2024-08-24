GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release

Gamers are gearing up for the anticipated release of GTA 6, even though the exact date remains uncertain. With Rockstar Games teasing an expansive open world and advanced graphics, players are keen to ensure their PCs can handle the game's demands. While no official system requirements have been released, speculations are circulating about what hardware might be needed to fully experience GTA 6's potential.

GTA 6: PC Requirements (Expected)

Expected minimum system requirements suggest that players will need at least Windows 10, an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x processor, and a NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX5700XT graphics card. Additionally, 8GB of RAM and 150GB of SSD storage might be necessary to run the game smoothly. For those aiming for a more optimised experience, the recommended setup could include Windows 11 64-bit, an Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X processor, a NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 150GB of NVMe SSD storage.

These anticipated requirements highlight the game's ambitious design, utilising advanced graphics technology and a highly detailed environment. Gamers will need to ensure their PCs meet these specifications to avoid performance issues and fully immerse themselves in what is expected to be one of Rockstar's most impressive titles yet.

GTA 6 Release Date Speculations

As for the release date, rumours are circulating, but Rockstar Games has not confirmed anything official. Speculation points to a possible launch on October 27, 2025, or sometime in the fall of that year. This date reportedly surfaced after a Redditor claimed to have seen a listing on IMDb, but without any confirmation from Rockstar, it's best to take this information cautiously. Players are advised to stay tuned for official updates as the launch draws nearer.