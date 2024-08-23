GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

A fan of GTA 6 has sparked interest among the gaming community with a creative concept for the PC version of the game, presented as a mock Steam page. Despite the official release of GTA 6 being set for Fall 2025, limited to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, PC gamers remain in anticipation. The fan-made Steam page, crafted by Reddit user u/Active_Boysenberry76, offers a glimpse of what the game might look like on PC, featuring familiar elements such as review ratings, tags, and even a speculative release date.

Also read: GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024

Fan-Made GTA 6 Steam Page Concept

The concept includes screenshots from GTA 6's first official trailer, with the reviews humorously marked as "Very Positive" and a fictional release date of October 25, 2025. However, this date is purely imaginative, as Rockstar Games has not yet announced an official launch date for the game, and its release on PC remains uncertain. Historically, Grand Theft Auto titles have followed a pattern of console releases preceding their PC versions, leading fans to speculate that GTA 6 might eventually follow suit.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

GTA Community Reaction and Future Entertainment

The mock Steam page has resonated with the Grand Theft Auto community on Reddit, generating considerable discussion and positive feedback. While waiting for the official release, fans have turned to other sources of entertainment, such as the new Adversary Mode, Assault on ATT-16, in GTA Online. Additionally, upcoming titles like Indiana Jones, The Great Circle, and Mafia The Old Country are on the radar for gamers, with the latter sharing a 2025 release window with GTA 6.

Also read: GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

As the anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, the fan-created content like this Steam page keeps the community engaged and eager for more updates from Rockstar Games. The concept serves as a creative outlet for fans and a reminder of the excitement surrounding one of the most anticipated games in recent years.