 GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media | Gaming News
A fan-designed GTA 6 Collector's Edition concept featuring unique items is gaining praise on social media, with many hoping Rockstar Games adopts the idea.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 27 2024, 12:27 IST
Excitement brews as a fan's imaginative GTA 6 Collector's Edition concept gains social media acclaim. (Rockstar Games)

A fan-designed concept for a GTA 6 Collector's Edition is making waves on social media. Reddit user u/adamcookie26 shared their vision for the special edition, which has been met with widespread acclaim from the gaming community.

Imaginative Design Sparks Enthusiasm

The concept image includes a variety of items that fans would love to see in the Collector's Edition, such as an art book, a statue of protagonists Lucia and Jason, a keychain, a map, a magnet, a small-scale replica of the escape car, fake money, chips, and a polaroid of the main characters. 

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Many Reddit users have praised the concept for its creativity and attention to detail. One user commented, "Solid artwork bro," while others echoed their support and added their own suggestions. The general consensus is that Rockstar Games should consider including these items in the official release.

Community Buzzes with Speculation

The excitement surrounding this fan concept reflects the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 and the community's expectations for its special editions. Rockstar Games is known for offering unique and interesting items in their game bundles, and fans are eager to see what the studio will ultimately include in the Grand Theft Auto 6 Collector's Edition.

Also read: GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here's everything you need to know about

Speculation Surrounding Price and Expectations

As for the potential cost of the game, while Rockstar has not yet announced the official price, many speculate that the base game will be priced around $70, in line with current trends. However, there are rumours that the special edition could be priced between $100 and $150, which would include various collectibles and extra items.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies' teased by Activision

Fans are eagerly awaiting more information, particularly with the anticipated release of the second trailer for GTA 6. This trailer might also mark the start of pre-orders, giving enthusiasts the chance to secure their copies of the highly anticipated game in advance.

First Published Date: 27 May, 12:27 IST
