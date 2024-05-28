Rockstar Games is in full swing developing GTA 6, and fans are eagerly anticipating the lineup of artists and songs to be featured in the game. Radio stations have always played a pivotal role in the immersive world of Grand Theft Auto, and Rockstar has a knack for curating memorable playlists. With the upcoming game set in the HD Universe's Vice City, fans are curious to see how the musical landscape has evolved.

Fan Wishlist: Artists and Songs

Recently, the GTA 6 Countdown community on X, GTAVI_Countdown posed the question of which artists and songs they'd like to see included in the game. Here's the buzz from the fans:

The inclusion of the right songs is crucial for enhancing the GTA 6 experience, making exploration of the game's map all the more enjoyable. Grand Theft Auto 5 set a high bar with its eclectic mix of tunes, and fans are expecting nothing less from the upcoming instalment.

Among the highly anticipated tracks is Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road," teased in the first official trailer and widely embraced by fans. While its radio station placement remains a mystery, fans are eager for its presence. Here's a glimpse of other tracks fans are hoping to hear while cruising through the new Vice City:

"Numb/Encore" by Jay-Z and Linkin Park

"Figure09" by Linkin Park

"Rolling in the Deep" by Adele

"Dragula" by Rob Zombie

"The Show Must Go On" by Queen

"XO TOUR Llif3" by Lil Uzi Vert

"Nothing but a Good Time" by Poison

"Hells Bells" by AC/DC

"Shoot to Thrill" by AC/DC

"Panama" by Van Halen

Fan-Requested Artists

Additionally, fans have suggested a roster of artists whose tracks they'd love to hear on GTA 6's radio stations:

Anderson .Paak

Kendrick Lamar

Michael Jackson

Eminem

Drake

Jay-Z

Flo Rida

PitBull

Weeknd

Rick Ross

Leaks from September 2022 hinted at radio-based world events in GTA 6, offering four genres of songs for players to choose from while cruising in their vehicles: Pragmatic Cool, Pragmatic Chaotic, Romantic Cool, and Romantic Chaotic. However, specifics on the song titles remain elusive, as the leaks came from an early stage of development. Nevertheless, players can anticipate a memorable auditory journey as they traverse the streets of GTA 6.