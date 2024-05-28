 GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story | Gaming News
Rockstar Games is gearing up for GTA 6, and fans are buzzing about the artists and songs they hope to see in the game's radio stations.

| Updated on: May 28 2024, 11:35 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City
Rockstar Games gears up for GTA 6 with fans buzzing over the artists and songs lineup. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is in full swing developing GTA 6, and fans are eagerly anticipating the lineup of artists and songs to be featured in the game. Radio stations have always played a pivotal role in the immersive world of Grand Theft Auto, and Rockstar has a knack for curating memorable playlists. With the upcoming game set in the HD Universe's Vice City, fans are curious to see how the musical landscape has evolved.

Fan Wishlist: Artists and Songs

Recently, the GTA 6 Countdown community on X, GTAVI_Countdown posed the question of which artists and songs they'd like to see included in the game. Here's the buzz from the fans:

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

The inclusion of the right songs is crucial for enhancing the GTA 6 experience, making exploration of the game's map all the more enjoyable. Grand Theft Auto 5 set a high bar with its eclectic mix of tunes, and fans are expecting nothing less from the upcoming instalment.

Among the highly anticipated tracks is Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road," teased in the first official trailer and widely embraced by fans. While its radio station placement remains a mystery, fans are eager for its presence. Here's a glimpse of other tracks fans are hoping to hear while cruising through the new Vice City:

GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

  • "Numb/Encore" by Jay-Z and Linkin Park
  • "Figure09" by Linkin Park
  • "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele
  • "Dragula" by Rob Zombie
  • "The Show Must Go On" by Queen
  • "XO TOUR Llif3" by Lil Uzi Vert
  • "Nothing but a Good Time" by Poison
  • "Hells Bells" by AC/DC
  • "Shoot to Thrill" by AC/DC
  • "Panama" by Van Halen

Fan-Requested Artists

Additionally, fans have suggested a roster of artists whose tracks they'd love to hear on GTA 6's radio stations:

  • Anderson .Paak
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Michael Jackson
  • Eminem
  • Drake
  • Jay-Z
  • Flo Rida
  • PitBull
  • Weeknd
  • Rick Ross

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here's everything you need to know about

Leaks from September 2022 hinted at radio-based world events in GTA 6, offering four genres of songs for players to choose from while cruising in their vehicles: Pragmatic Cool, Pragmatic Chaotic, Romantic Cool, and Romantic Chaotic. However, specifics on the song titles remain elusive, as the leaks came from an early stage of development. Nevertheless, players can anticipate a memorable auditory journey as they traverse the streets of GTA 6.

First Published Date: 28 May, 11:35 IST
