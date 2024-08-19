 GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation | Gaming News
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans are speculating about potential cameos from GTA 5 characters, as fan-made projects and hints from actors fuel excitement.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 19 2024, 14:23 IST
Icon
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
icon View all Images
GTA 6 fans are buzzing with speculation about possible cameos from GTA 5 characters in the upcoming title. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6, expected to launch by late 2025, has fans buzzing with theories about potential character cameos from its predecessor, GTA 5. Although Rockstar Games has kept most details under wraps, the community's anticipation has sparked various fan-made projects and speculation.

GTA Fan-Made Video Gains Attention

A recent fan-made video has gained attention, showcasing what it might look like if Michael, Franklin, and Trevor from GTA 5 made an appearance in GTA 6. This video, posted by a Reddit user, mirrors the first GTA 6 trailer but features characters from GTA 5. Originally created by YouTuber JANTSUU, the video has been praised for its accuracy and humour, especially the caption, “GTA 6 if it was good.”

Also read: GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Ned Luke's Cryptic Tweet

The timing of this video aligns with a cryptic tweet from Ned Luke, the actor behind GTA 5's Michael, hinting at a significant announcement on the horizon. Fans have responded positively to the video, with some calling it the best thing to happen in the community since the trailer's release, according to a report by Gaming Bible. Others speculate that this fan project could reflect what might have been- a story DLC instead of the focus on GTA Online.

Also read: GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

This discussion raises the possibility of seeing familiar faces from GTA 5 in the upcoming game. Rockstar has a history of bringing back characters, as seen with Gay Tony and Johnny from GTA 4, who reappeared in GTA 5's Online mode and story. 

Also read: Meta puts GTA San Andreas VR project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain

Speculation on Vice City

With Vice City rumoured as the setting for GTA 6, fans are left wondering if they might encounter characters like Trevor in unexpected roles, possibly even as secret boss fights. The excitement continues to build as the community eagerly awaits more official news from Rockstar Games.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 14:23 IST
