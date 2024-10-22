GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?

The anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has led some fans to extreme measures as they await more information on the game's release. While many are counting down the days until its official launch, a few have taken it further by camping outside Rockstar offices, hoping to capture a glimpse of the game in action.

GTA 6 Fans Seek Leaks Amidst Growing Rumours

Since the game's development began, GTA 6 has been surrounded by numerous leaks and rumours. This is no surprise, given its status as one of the most highly anticipated video games. Rockstar Games has so far only released one official trailer, which came out nearly a year ago. This lack of updates has left fans eager for more, with some even resorting to staking out the company's offices, attempting to photograph any potential leaks through windows.

This unusual behaviour came to light through a post on r/GTA6, a popular online forum. The post mentioned that people have allegedly been setting up camp outside Rockstar Games' offices, hoping to capture photos of the game, Gaming Bible reported. Accompanying the post were a few grainy images of what appeared to be a computer screen, shared on Twitter by a user named Crzy65, who humorously commented, "yall need better blinds." However, the images offered little in terms of actual game content.

Strict Security Measures at Rockstar Games

The thread on the forum sparked various reactions, with some users criticising the behaviour of these eager fans. One commenter suggested that the best approach would be to ignore the hype and focus on other games in the meantime. Another provided insight into the security measures at Rockstar's offices, stating that gameplay tests are conducted in closed conference rooms, with employees required to leave their phones in lockers or have cameras blocked by tamper-evident stickers.

The images and reports ultimately revealed no new information about the game. However, the lengths to which some fans are willing to go for a sneak peek at GTA 6 highlight the excitement and impatience surrounding its release.