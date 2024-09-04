GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games

GTA 6 fans continue to express a strong desire for more focus on the single-player aspect of the game. Many have voiced their dissatisfaction with GTA Online, preferring a richer single-player experience. With GTA 5, Rockstar Games broke away from their tradition of single-player expansions. Unlike GTA 4, which featured successful add-ons like "The Ballad of Gay Tony" and "The Lost and Damned," or Red Dead Redemption's "Undead Nightmare," GTA 5 did not receive any single-player DLC.

GTA Community Feedback on Replayability

As anticipation builds for a new trailer and in-game screenshots, players are urging Rockstar to prioritise single-player content in GTA 6. They want enhanced replayability in the story mode. One Reddit user, DirtyGertrude, stated, “This game needs to greatly expand upon single-player replay value. I hope VI brings about a new sandbox era.” They clarified, “And no, I don't mean a life simulator, and I don't want to play online.”

Also read

Others echoed these sentiments. One player shared, “I have walked from one town to another, multiple times in RDR2. Give me an immersive world like that in a modern Miami setting, and I would keep playing for the next 5 years.” Another added, “The state of current GTA Online has put me off. Even if they fix it initially, I don't think it will be long before it becomes about money again.”

Concerns About GTA Online

Many players believe GTA Online has damaged Rockstar's reputation. “GTA Online is the single worst thing Rockstar has ever done. It will continue to ruin their reputation and every game they create going forward since now multiplayer is more important to them than single-player,” commented another. “I hate GTA Online. I've played it for only an hour,” another player stated.

There were plans for a James Bond-style single-player DLC for GTA 5, centred on Trevor, but Rockstar scrapped it, turning it into GTA Online's Doomsday Heist instead. Fans hope GTA 6 will bring back single-player DLC, adding fresh stories even if the game has the largest map to date.