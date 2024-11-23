GTA 6 fans disappointed by Rockstar’s latest announcement, hoping for major reveal this thursday

Rockstar Games has sparked reactions among GTA 6 fans with a recent announcement that many believe is a misstep. Following months of speculation and leaks, the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer debuted on December 4, 2023, attracting over 220 million views on YouTube. Fans eagerly await more details about the game's progress, but the latest teaser from Rockstar has left many underwhelmed.

GTA Online's Reward Event Leaves Fans Disappointed

On the first anniversary of the original trailer's release, Rockstar revealed plans for a big announcement on December 4, 2024. However, this “major reveal” turned out to be a new event for GTA Online, offering players free cosmetic DLC. While some players appreciate the gesture, the timing has led to frustration among the GTA 6 community, who had hoped for a more substantial update regarding the upcoming game.

Hope for a Trailer Announcement on November 22

Rockstar's announcement encouraged players to participate in GTA Online's "Heist Challenge," with the promise of exclusive rewards if certain in-game goals are met by December 4. Yet, many fans are expressing their disappointment, feeling that this was just another distraction from the long-awaited details about GTA 6.

Some are holding out hope for an announcement on November 22, 2024, speculating that it could mark a new trailer or significant update. A Reddit user humorously shared a meme of someone opening a fridge only to find nothing inside, perfectly capturing the mood of the community. Despite this, a few fans recall that Rockstar has previously dropped major updates on Thursdays, leaving the door open for the possibility of a surprise.

GTA 6 Release Date and Expectations

As the wait continues, GTA 6 is expected to release in late 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, though a PC release date remains unconfirmed. Fans will have to keep their expectations in check and stay tuned for any future announcements.