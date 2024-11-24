Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release

GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release

GTA 6 fans are revisiting the first trailer, focusing on impressive water physics and sharing their excitement as they eagerly await new details ahead of its release.

By: HT TECH
Nov 24 2024, 15:00 IST
Fans are diving into GTA 6’s first trailer to examine the stunning water physics in detail. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 release date: Despite disappointment over the delay of GTA 6's second trailer, some fans have revisited the first trailer for additional clues about the game. One such fan, Reddit user u/-Huskii, drew attention to the water physics showcased in the trailer, calling them "incredible." In a post, u/-Huskii shared close-ups of several scenes from the trailer, emphasizing the game's water effects, along with shots of cars and ATVs on the beach.

GTA 6: Scenes That Captured Fans' Attention

The highlighted footage (via Sportskeeda) includes scenes like the opening shot, a bridge leading to what could be the game's version of the Florida Keys, and a beach scene. These images have left fans excited about the potential realism of the water physics in GTA 6.

Other users on Reddit joined the discussion. u/Sm0key16 admitted to having missed these subtle details during their first viewing. Meanwhile, u/Midgeti pointed out the scene with boats moving past a dock, speculating that the water physics in GTA 6 would represent a significant improvement over what was seen in GTA 5. Another fan, u/DifficultEgg326, questioned how diving would be incorporated into the game, given the advanced water physics.

Anticipation Builds for the Second Trailer

Fans like u/xander540 and u/AhmedFawziz44 expressed particular interest in a second GIF from u/-Huskii's post, which featured an area that might be inspired by the Florida Keys. Their comments reflect growing anticipation for the game's details.

Despite this enthusiasm, some users reminded others to temper their expectations as they await further updates. Fans are particularly eager for the release of GTA 6's second trailer, though it remains uncertain when that will happen.

GTA 6 is confirmed for release in Fall 2025, as per Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. While fans had hoped for additional updates, the first trailer, released in December 2023, remains the only official preview of the game.

What We Know About GTA 6 So Far

The game's setting will be a fictional state called Leonida, which includes Rockstar's version of Miami, named Vice City. The trailer's water physics stood out as one of its key highlights, and the reactions to u/-Huskii's post demonstrate that fans are impressed and excited for what's to come.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 15:00 IST
