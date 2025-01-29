GTA 6 fans expect major announcement on January 30 as speculation grows over release date reveal

Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about GTA 6, but speculation continues to grow among fans eager for updates. While leaked gameplay footage has surfaced, many in the community are still hoping for an official second trailer or additional in-game screenshots.

GTA 6: Theory Suggests an Announcement is Near

A new theory circulating online suggests that an announcement about GTA 6's release date could happen after January 30. Reddit user Arvosss, who admits to having “too much free time,” proposed that Rockstar Games might reveal the launch date during Take-Two Interactive's third-quarter earnings call, GAMINGbible reported.

Looking at past trends, the user pointed out that Take-Two's earnings calls in 2013 and 2018 included major release date announcements. However, in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 faced a delay, which was confirmed just before an earnings call. Based on this pattern, Arvosss predicts that if Rockstar does not announce a date by February 6, a delay could be likely.

Mixed Reactions from the Community

This theory has sparked discussion among fans. Some believe it aligns with Rockstar's history, while others remain sceptical. One user commented that Take-Two's earnings call will likely reiterate a general “Fall 2025” timeframe rather than confirm a specific date.

While fans continue to speculate, Rockstar Games has not provided any new official details. Many remain hopeful for a concrete update soon, but others caution against expecting too much.

GTA 6 Pricing Unlikely to Exceed $100

Meanwhile, industry analysts have addressed speculation about GTA 6's pricing. IGN reached out to experts who believe Rockstar Games will maintain the standard $70 base price for the game.

Analysts noted that while some publishers have introduced $100 or higher pricing tiers, these often include early access or special editions. MIDiA analyst Rhys Elliott explained that many AAA titles charge premium prices in the first few days before launch by offering additional perks. However, charging $100 for a standard edition without any extras would be considered excessive, even for a highly anticipated release like GTA 6.