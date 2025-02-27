Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation

GTA 6 fans are speculating about the second trailer’s release date after a new theory surfaced, linking it to Borderlands 4’s announcement.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 27 2025, 10:49 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online.
A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game's setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map.
Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5.
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date
Lucia's Partner's Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character's role.
Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on February 6, 2025.
As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game's launch.
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date
GTA 6 fans are speculating on the second trailer’s release after Borderlands 4’s recent announcement. (gamescom)

GTA 6 release date: Discussions about GTA 6 continue as fans speculate on the possible release date of the second trailer. Rockstar Games, known for its detailed development process, has spent years working on the upcoming title. Since the release of the first trailer, there have been ongoing rumours about the game's official launch. Now, a new theory has emerged regarding the timing of the next trailer.

The speculation began after the announcement of a new game from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company. Borderlands 4 was recently revealed with a confirmed launch date of September 23, 2025. Following this, comparisons have surfaced, leading some to believe there could be a connection between Borderlands 4's announcement and the release of GTA 6's next trailer.

Also read: GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

Connection Between Borderlands 4 and GTA 6 Trailer

A social media post from X (@GameRollGTA) suggests that Take-Two may have hinted at the release of the next GTA 6 trailer. The post points out that the Borderlands 4 trailer arrived seven months before its official launch. If Rockstar follows a similar pattern, the second GTA 6 trailer could arrive by late March 2025. The first trailer introduced Vice City as the game's setting and revealed Lucia, the franchise's first female playable character.

Also read: WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates

Rockstar Games previously confirmed that GTA 6 is set for a fall 2025 release, with availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Reports from Corsair Gaming indicate that PC players may have to wait until early 2026 to access the game. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the second trailer's release.

Also read: Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release

GTA 6: Gameplay and Pricing Speculations

GTA 6 is expected to introduce significant gameplay changes. The game will feature a dual-character storyline, with Lucia and her male partner playing central roles. The setting will take inspiration from Florida, with Vice City returning in an expanded form. The map is expected to be larger, offering more locations and detailed environments.

In terms of pricing, GTA 6 is projected to be more expensive than previous titles in the series. Reports suggest the standard edition could cost Rs. 5999, while special editions may go up to Rs. 7299. In international markets, the game's price may reach Rs. 9000. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm pricing details.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 10:48 IST
