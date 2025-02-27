GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation

GTA 6 release date: Discussions about GTA 6 continue as fans speculate on the possible release date of the second trailer. Rockstar Games, known for its detailed development process, has spent years working on the upcoming title. Since the release of the first trailer, there have been ongoing rumours about the game's official launch. Now, a new theory has emerged regarding the timing of the next trailer.

The speculation began after the announcement of a new game from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company. Borderlands 4 was recently revealed with a confirmed launch date of September 23, 2025. Following this, comparisons have surfaced, leading some to believe there could be a connection between Borderlands 4's announcement and the release of GTA 6's next trailer.

Connection Between Borderlands 4 and GTA 6 Trailer

A social media post from X (@GameRollGTA) suggests that Take-Two may have hinted at the release of the next GTA 6 trailer. The post points out that the Borderlands 4 trailer arrived seven months before its official launch. If Rockstar follows a similar pattern, the second GTA 6 trailer could arrive by late March 2025. The first trailer introduced Vice City as the game's setting and revealed Lucia, the franchise's first female playable character.

Rockstar Games previously confirmed that GTA 6 is set for a fall 2025 release, with availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Reports from Corsair Gaming indicate that PC players may have to wait until early 2026 to access the game. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the second trailer's release.

GTA 6: Gameplay and Pricing Speculations

GTA 6 is expected to introduce significant gameplay changes. The game will feature a dual-character storyline, with Lucia and her male partner playing central roles. The setting will take inspiration from Florida, with Vice City returning in an expanded form. The map is expected to be larger, offering more locations and detailed environments.

In terms of pricing, GTA 6 is projected to be more expensive than previous titles in the series. Reports suggest the standard edition could cost Rs. 5999, while special editions may go up to Rs. 7299. In international markets, the game's price may reach Rs. 9000. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm pricing details.