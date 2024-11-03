GTA 6 fans speculate new trailer announcement set for November 6 amid rising anticipation

Rockstar Games is approaching the one-year mark since the release of the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). As the game is projected to launch in approximately a year, fans are eager to know when the next official update will arrive.

GTA 6: One Year Since the First Official Trailer

The first trailer, released on December 4, 2023, quickly gained immense popularity, amassing 93 million views within the first 24 hours. It showcased the game's new protagonists and marked the return to the iconic Vice City. Following numerous leaks and rumours, this trailer provided the first official glimpse from Rockstar Games, further amplifying excitement for the upcoming title.

Speculation Grows Ahead of November 6

As the anniversary of the trailer approaches, discussions among fans have intensified regarding the timing of the next reveal. A thread on r/GTA6 features a user speculating that a new trailer may debut on November 6. This speculation is based on an infographic outlining Rockstar's historical patterns concerning announcements and its recent earnings reports, suggesting a potential announcement next week.

The post ignited a lively debate among the community, with some fans expressing hope for the prediction, while others voiced frustration over ongoing speculation. One top comment reflected scepticism, stating, “Honestly, with how Trailer 1 went, I'm starting to think Rockstar will announce the trailer the morning of release instead of a week early.” Other fans chimed in with varying thoughts, noting the upcoming earnings call and the significance of GTA 5's anniversary in relation to potential trailer timing.

With Rockstar's last earnings call scheduled for November 6, many fans expect at least some news on the progress of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, given previous disappointments, it may be prudent for fans to temper their expectations regarding the announcement.