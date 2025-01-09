GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details

In recent years, fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been exposed to multiple leaks regarding the upcoming GTA 6. Some of these leaks have proven accurate, such as the infamous 2022 leak, while others have been debunked. Recently, a Reddit user named Pebblestar_ claimed to have seen gameplay footage from the 2024 version of the game. Although the original post has been removed, the user returned on January 7, 2025, to share additional insights about the game's mechanics.

The latest post, first spotted by Sportskeeda, includes several gameplay details. It sheds light on features like vehicle physics, weapons, and buildings, which offer a glimpse of what might come with GTA 6.

Vehicle Physics and Damage Mechanics

According to Pebblestar_, GTA 6 will introduce more realistic vehicle behaviour, especially concerning how cars handle and crash. The game is expected to feature physics that vary depending on the vehicle's type and upgrades. For example, if a car has additional weight due to armour, passengers, or cargo, the back end will sag to reflect the extra load. Moreover, crash physics is expected to be more intricate, resembling those seen in crash simulation games. Damaged vehicles may lose parts like headlights, mirrors, or bumpers.

Weapon Inventory and Functionality

Pebblestar_ also provided details about the weapon system. The game will reportedly feature two separate weapon wheels. The first will be for on-foot combat, allowing players to carry a variety of weapons, including handguns, rifles, knives, and grenades. The second wheel will give access to specialised weapons like grenade launchers, silencers, and attachments, offering more combat flexibility.

Enterable Buildings and Interactivity

A major change in GTA 6 could involve how players interact with buildings. Pebblestar_ mentioned that around 40% of the buildings will be accessible, including large structures like hotels, skyscrapers, and shopping malls. Players might even have the option to break down doors or windows to enter these buildings, adding a new layer of immersion to the game.

Gore Level

Another aspect shared by Pebblestar_ involves the game's gore level, which is said to be comparable to that of Red Dead Redemption 2. However, as with all leaks, readers should approach this information with scepticism, as Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm any of these details. Official announcements are expected soon.