GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is set to launch next year, likely in the autumn. As anticipated, it will initially be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, with no PC version expected at launch. But, what if I told you that gamers in India may face a slightly less optimal experience compared to other regions? The reason: the PS5 Pro isn't slated for release in India, as confirmed by Sony. Considering GTA 6 is expected to reach its highest graphical fidelity on the Pro console, Indian users might feel left behind with only the standard PS5. While the game will still perform well on the PS5, it may not reach its maximum potential settings or deliver a “performance mode.”

Also Read: Smartphones likely to cost more in 2025, this may be the key reason

GTA 6 Is Expected To Be Big On Details And That Needs Big Computing Power

Is this disappointing? Well, it depends. GTA 6 promises to be an incredibly detailed game. Rockstar Games has a history of pushing the envelope with its major releases, as seen with Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the most graphically advanced and intricate games, even six years after its launch. GTA 6 will likely take these standards even further, with an increase in NPC counts, more explorable buildings, highly detailed environments, and immersive areas such as the Florida Everglades. With new flora and fauna and a dynamic game world, the game will demand significant computing power, which is why the PS5 Pro is speculated to be the ideal platform for playing it.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

However, due to regulatory challenges, the PS5 Pro won't be available in India. The use of the 6GHz band with Wi-Fi 7is restricted in India, so Sony India has decided not to release the console in regions affected by this limitation.

Also Read: Apple co-founder sold shares now worth over ₹2911292 crore for just ₹32000, here's why

What If Rockstar Goes The RDR 2 Way?

There's also speculation that the PS5 Pro may not reach 60 FPS while running GTA 6, with improvements focusing more on graphical fidelity rather than frame rate, much like the PS4 Pro did with Red Dead Redemption 2. So, while Indian gamers may not have the PS5 Pro, they may not be missing out on as much as it seems, particularly if they play from a comfortable distance from their screens. Why? Well, the major upgrades in the PS5 Pro primarily target the GPU, and many speculate that this may not be enough to power GTA 6 to achieve 60 FPS.

That said, if achieving the highest possible quality is essential, the only option for Indian gamers would be to buy a PS5 Pro from grey-market sources. The console is currently priced around ₹85,000– ₹90,000 but could drop as next year progresses. It's important to note, however, that grey-market purchases come without warranties, meaning no official support if something goes wrong.

Also Read: Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Know how to watch spy action series starring Samantha And Varun Dhawan online